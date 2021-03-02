OFFERS
Chino Valley residents receiving calls of scammers posing as police

CVPD officers will never ask for your Social Security number over the telephone, inform you that there is a warrant for your arrest and you need to pay a fine to avoid jail, or ask for donations for the police department. (PNN Illustration)

Originally Published: March 2, 2021 3:20 p.m.

The Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) announced in a news release that it has been notified by community members that they are receiving phone calls from local numbers that show up as the “Town of Chino Valley” on caller ID.

When the phone is answered, the person calling informs the intended victim they are a police officer with Chino Valley PD, the news release stated. The caller goes on to say that the person they have called has had their Social Security number used and they need to verify the details with the officer.

CVPD officers will never ask for your Social Security number over the telephone, inform you that there is a warrant for your arrest and you need to pay a fine to avoid jail, or ask for donations for the police department.

CVPD advises to never give out personal details to anyone over the phone. If you doubt the legitimacy of the caller, inform them you will call right back.

Contact dispatch at 928-771-3260 and ask if an officer called you. If it is true, dispatch will connect you to the officer.

This same advice should be used for any unsolicited phone calls you receive. The scam phone calls are taking place more than ever. Be aware of these scams and do not become a victim.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department.

