Business Lift: Prescott Shooting Range & Gun Club
We have the Quad Cities’ only 25-yard indoor shooting range with state-of-the art lanes and computer controlled target carriers. Customers can shoot pistols and rifles up to .308 caliber and we have over 90 rental guns. We have NRA certified Range Safety Officers and all our staff members are also NRA certified pistol instructors (at a minimum). We provide private and class instruction and have taken extensive COVID precautions to ensure staff and customer safety.
Prescott Shooting Range & Gun Club: 1200 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, 928-910-3457, prescottshootingrange.com
