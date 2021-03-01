Vaccination Station in Prescott Valley shifts to 5 days a week

Vaccine supply limits require closing POD on Thursdays and Fridays

Spectrum Healthcare has announced that the Vaccination Station in Prescott Valley will change hours and days of operation effective Monday March 1. Hours of operation in Cottonwood will remain the same.

According to a news release, the new hours at the Prescott Valley Vaccination Station at Findlay Toyota Center will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday. Closed Thursday and Friday.

Patients with appointments that were scheduled in Prescott Valley on Thursday or Friday are being contacted by text, email and phone to advise them of their new appointment times.

Spectrum has implemented a pop-up call center to assist individuals with questions or concerns about their appointment time/date. The call center is open every day from 9-4. The phone number is 928-414-8884

“At this time, we have vaccine supply that allows a schedule of five days per week at the Vaccine Station,” Spectrum Healthcare CEO April Rhodes stated. “We will continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation and resume seven days per week as soon as more supply is available. We are thankful for our communities continued support as we navigate the changes necessary to continue this service.”

The following schedule only affects patients whose appointments who are scheduled on a Thursday or Friday in Prescott Valley from March 04 through April 16.

Those with an appointment on any Thursday in Prescott Valley:

Patients scheduled before noon are being asked to come on the Saturday following their appointment, at their same appointment time. Patients scheduled after noon are being asked to come on the Sunday following their appointment, at their same appointment time.

Those with an appointment on any Friday in Prescott Valley:

Patients schedule before noon are being asked to come on the Monday following their appointment, at their same appointment time. Patients scheduled after noon are being asked to come on the Tuesday following their appointment, at their same appointment time.

The hours of operation at the Cottonwood Vaccine Station will continue to be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Cottonwood Vaccine Station is closed on weekends.

“We will continue to prioritize second dose appointments, in accordance with guidance from the CDC and Moderna. Our primary goal is to ensure that we vaccinate as many people as possible in our county.” said Sunshine Dean, VP of Integration for Spectrum Healthcare. “The CDC has released guidance stating that the second dose of the Moderna vaccine can be administered 4 to 6 weeks after the first and still be just as effective.”

All patients are also encouraged to check Spectrum Healthcare’s website each day to check for updates, www.spectrumhealthcare-group.org. No walk-ins will be allowed at this time.

STATE UPDATE

Arizona is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths as the state's overall death toll approaches 16,000.

The state Department of Health Services released the latest figures Monday morning, which include 1,039 more confirmed virus cases. This brings Arizona's overall total case number to 817,821 and the number of deaths to 15,979.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state's hospitals decreased to 1,241 on Sunday, the fewest since early November.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients stood at 382.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported Sunday that Arizona was tied for fourth in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last seven days with one death daily per 100,000 people.

No COVID-19 update was released by Yavapai County on Monday.