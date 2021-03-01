Prescott Forest officials schedule prescribed burn for March 1-6 near Groom Creek

Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District will begin implementing the Pipeline RX starting as early as Monday, March 1, and continuing through Saturday, March 6, according to a news release.

Firefighters plan to treat 700 acres near the community of Groom Creek (T13N, R2W, SEC 27,28,33,34) when conditions are favorable; including air quality, wind direction and weather forecasts.

The Pipeline RX will reduce fuels, restore wildlife habitat and improve forest health. Prescribed fire is an effective tool to restore fire-adapted ecosystems by applying low- to moderate-intensity fire to the landscape under specific conditions within predetermined boundaries.

“Areas treated with prescribed fire can positively impact future wildfires by reducing fire intensity and adverse smoke effects and increasing the safety margin for firefighters,” a news release stated.

Smoke impacts can be expected in Groom Creek, Ponderosa Park, and along Senator Hwy.

“In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area,” a news release stated. “Drivers should be prepared for short delays on roads adjacent to the burn. Recreational users are asked to please avoid the use of Trails 383 and 384 during this time period.”

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

For fire information please call 928-925-1111, or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website at fs.usda.gov, or following us on Facebook and Twitter.



Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.