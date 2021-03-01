Chino Valley Parks and Rec still accepting talent show submissions

The Chino Valley Parks and Recreation Department is still accepting submissions through for its Virtual Talent Show that will be aired on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

Those interested in entering the virtual talent show will need to record themselves performing their talent or special skill and then submit the video by emailing it to information officer Matt Santos at informationofficer@chinoaz.net.

Rules for the talent show are as follows:

-Costumes or attire must be appropriate for all age groups.

-Absolutely no profanity or insensitive subjects will be permitted.

-The video submitted cannot exceed three minutes in length. (Please keep the original copy of the video you submitted to the town on the device used in case a higher resolution copy is needed).

-All videos must be recorded and submitted in landscape mode.

-The town reserves the right to eliminate a video entry if necessary.

There is no hard deadline for submissions and the edited video will aired as soon as the Parks and Rec Department receives enough submissions.

For more information or any other questions, please contact the Recreation Department at recreation@chinoaz.net or 928-636-9780. A list of talent show ideas are also listed at chinoaz.net/569/Virtual-Talent-Show.