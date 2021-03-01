Betty White, furry friends star in 50-year-old 'Pet Set'
LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
Originally Published: March 1, 2021 7:46 p.m.
Most Read
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 28, 2021
- Need2Know: Thai House Café on North Cortez Street closes again — but for how long? Tyff’s Studio relocates to Depot Marketplace on Sheldon Street
- Motorcyclist and passenger killed after colliding with motorhome on Iron Springs Road; causes 6 hour closure
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- 2 Prescott water main breaks cause service outage for residents
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2021
- Prescott eliminates use of PVC pipe for water mains
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 31, 2021
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: