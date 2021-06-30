OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 01
PHOTOS: Prescott remembers fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots

Arizona Rangers pay tribute to the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots during the Ringing of the Bell ceremony at the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Several hundred people on the courthouse lawn stood somberly during the he annual ceremony, which included a moment of silence that marked the eighth anniversary of the death of the firefighters who were battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. The 19 were trapped in a valley when the wildfire cut off their escape route, and they perished as the flames overtook them. The bell at the courthouse was rung 19 times in memory of the fallen men at 4:42 p.m., the time of the tragedy on a Sunday afternoon in 2013. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Originally Published: June 30, 2021 9:36 p.m.

Spectators pay their respects to the Granite Mountain Hotshots Tuesday afternoon at the Yavapai County Courthouse during the annual Ringing of the Bell remembrance ceremony. (Aaron Valdez/Courier

