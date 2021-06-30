Obituary: Vicki Elaine Retrum

Vicki Elaine Retrum passed away at the age of 71. Vicki was born Vicki Elaine Copen on November 21, 1949 in Barberton, Ohio. Vicki passed away surrounded by loved ones at her home on June 6th 2021 after a short battle with Lung Cancer. She was a 29 year survivor of Breast cancer as well.

Vicki was born the youngest of three children to Freda Lee Copan (Stewart) and Dennis Earl Copen. She is now reunited with both her parents in Heaven. Vicki’s eldest brother is Dennis Copen Jr. She is preceded in death by her older sister, Loretta Lee Jones.

Vicki and her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in the early 1950’s. Vicki graduated from Alhambra High School in 1967. She went on to ASU were she received her teaching degree in 1971. Vicki was married to Doyle Meredith Jr from 1971-1987. One of Vicki’s greatest accomplishments was her two sons, Richard Meredith and Doyle Meredith III. Vicki was also proud to be stepmother to Jenessa Meredith. The family lived in Green River, Wyoming from 1978 to 1986, where Vicki was also a school teacher while there. The family then moved Prescott Valley, AZ, where Vicki began teaching at Humboldt Elementary School from 1986 until 1999. Vicki taught mostly 1st grade as well as Special Education classes.

Vicki met her Forever Love, Randolph Retrum in 1992. They were married October 22, 1994 at American Lutheran Church in Prescott, AZ. Despite their ASU - U of A division they found true happiness together. Vicki also gained another stepdaughter, Randi Shea Vaquera (Returm) and an adult stepson, Spencer Shreck.

Vicki was very passionate about animals. She volunteered at Ms. Kitty’s, fostering many litters of kittens over the years. Vicki also cherished her many dogs she had over the years, most of them schnauzers.

She has been reunited with her many fur babies that she loved so much. She is survived by Molly and Gypsy, who were both always by her side.

Vicki loved traveling with her love, Randy in their many R.V’s over the years.

They were even able to do a cross county trip to Savannah, Georgia. The two of them had many adventures together and were planning for more. Vicki loved watching her son, Doyle play the drums with his many bands and taking trips to New Orleans with her son, Rick were some of her greatest memories.

Vicki was always ready to search and find the best deals at 2nd hand stores. She had many collections that she was very proud of.

Vicki is survived by her love, Randy Retrum; sons, Rick Meredith (Ronna Meredith) and Doyle Meredith III; step daughters, Jenessa Meredith and Randi Vaquera (Frank Vaquera Jr); stepson, Spencer Shreck; grandchildren, Ethan, Rian and Cori Vaquera and her brother, Dennis Copen Jr.

The Celebration of Life for Vicki Elaine Retrum will be Sunday July 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at The Villages at Lynx Creek, event room, located at 12200 E. State Route 69, Dewey, AZ 86327.

Information was provided by the family.