Obituary: Patrick G. Alyward

Patrick G. Alyward passed away into his Heavenly Home on June 23rd, 2021. His long struggle with congestive heart failure finally ended. He was born on April 21, 1928 in Emmetsburg, Iowa to George and Mary Joyce Aylward, into an Irish family with six older siblings.

He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School for grades one through twelve. Patrick has one living sister, Loretta Carolla. He attended Omaha School of Electronics for two years and worked in that field in Chicago. While there, he met Angela Sarley and married her in 1953. They had five children: Patrick J. Aylward, Kevin (Pam) Aylward, Mary Beth Aylward, Hugh (Laurie) Aylward and Gary (Nancy) Aylward. He has six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two stepchildren, Pamela Pierce and Steven (Diane) Swanson.

His main career was a Manufacturer’s Representative of Consumer Electronics. Most of their lives, they lived in Richfield, Minnesota and Patrick started businesses titled, “Sound Ideas”, retail electronics stores. Upon retirement, he became a realtor with Remax. Angela suddenly passed away in 2002 from an accident.

He married Beverly Swanson in 2007 and they lived in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Crystal Lake for five months each year and in Prescott for seven months each year. In 2017, they built a home in Touchmark Retirement community in Prescott.

Patrick felt the most important thing that he ever did was to accept Christ as his personal Savior at age 55, in 1983. He made this decision while watching the 700 Club on TV. Patrick served as an Elder for 15 years at Bloomington Assembly of God. During that time, he attended Promise Keepers from which Patrick started Men’s Saturday Morning Prayer meetings at Cedar Valley Church. When Patrick and Beverly moved to Prescott, in 2008, he started a School of Evangelism of which people from eight churches attended. There was some class training, but he believed that each person needed to go out on the streets, mainly the Courthouse Square and practice leading people to the Lord. Hundreds of people made decisions to follow Christ during those four years that it was active. He also brought the Courtside Ministry to Prescott and started the Ministry to young people at the Prescott Skatepark. He was the first teacher of the Men’s Bible Study at Touchmark and on the Worship Service Committee. He was a member of the Prescott Men’s Forum and Praise Class at Solid Rock Church. He was involved in Revive Minnesota and “One Minute After You Die” films.

Patrick had a great sense of humor, a consent smile, deep booming voice and love for everyone he met.

His memorial service will be at Solid Rock Christian Church, Goodwin and Marina, at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. A lunch for everyone will follow at Smyth Center. Patrick will be buried in Lakewood Cemetery in South Minneapolis, Minn., following a memorial service at Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington, Minn., 55425 on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial donations may be to JESUS Film, 100 Lark Hart, Orlando, FL, 32832. Call (800)387-4040 for a memorial card in Patrick’s name.

The family wishes to thank everyone for notes of encouragement and prayer support. Patrick spend five months with the Good Samaritan Society Hospice and the family wants to thank them for their good care. Patrick wanted everyone to know about this verse from Romans 10:9-10, “That if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord and believe in your heart God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved”.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Information was provided by the family.