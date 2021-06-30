Obituary: Donovan Aaron Burt
Originally Published: June 30, 2021 8:24 p.m.
Donovan Aaron Burt was born August 24, 1981 in Apple Valley, California and died June 23, 2021 in Seligman, Arizona.
Beloved father, son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. We will never forget.
Most Read
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- Update: Rafael Fire tops 62,000 acres; 11% contained
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to more than 24,000 acres
- Update: YCSO places Bill Gray Road, Forest Road 525, Forest Road 152c in 'Set' evacuation status
- Fire ban in Yavapai County underway
- Update: Rafael Fire spreads to 53,664 acres; now 11% contained
- Prescott fireworks, water slides, live music on tap at Watson Lake on July 4
- Fires: Paulden removed from 'ready' evac status; Prescott National Forest to close Friday
- Need2Know: Goodwill building new store, donation center in Prescott; Former Willow Creek Restaurant property in escrow, Realtor says; Access road north of Commerce Drive paved for future Hidden Hills
- Quad City residents seeing, smelling smoke from Rafael Fire
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- 11-year-old facing felony arson charges in Yavapai County golf course fire
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
- Game-trail cameras outlawed by Arizona Game and Fish Commission
- Update: Firefighters fighting 4 fires on Prescott forest's Chino Valley Ranger District
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: