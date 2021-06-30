Church News: July 1, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happy Birthday, America! Come for worship at 10:30a.m. and stay for a free hot dog cook out at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 N. Pleasant View. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Cookout to follow. This week-religious liberty Sunday: God Bless America. Kids’ Worship in KidCity! www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Starting Point Church. Join us as we begin a new series: Summer at the movies. Biblical truths and principles will be shared and demonstrated through some of the most popular and well-known movies. Services are Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 10:10 a.m. Kid’s church is offered every Sunday. Visit www.mysp.church.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 735 E Road 1 South, invites all to worship in person the sixth Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021. Live streaming begins at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2. Pastor Bob’s message: “Healing A Woman” with scripture Mark 5:21-43.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Join us in-person/online at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. We’d love to welcome you with coffee, donuts, and conversation before services. Pastor Matt continues our series “What is the Church?” from 1 Timothy with “The Gospel Lives in the Church” (1 Timothy 3:14-16). Adult and Children’s Sunday Schools available. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. On July 4 Pastor Joseph Place will bring a message from Mark 6:1-13 entitled “Stay the Course.” www.mountainreformed.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church 3950 N. Valorie Drive Prescott Valley. Service Time: Only one service July 4 10 a.m. Unity Service/ Sanctuary followed by a Picnic Lunch in Trinity Hall. Normal Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Traditional/Sanctuary 9:30 a.m. Worship Cafe/Trinity Hall 11 a.m. Praise Service/Sanctuary. Everyone welcome!

Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 E. Long Look will hold one worship service at 9 a.m. on July 4. If vaccinated no masking or social distancing required. Plan to worship with us. The second and fourth Friday of each month a free take out lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m., Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information 928-778-1950.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. Join us this Sunday, July 4, to celebrate Independence Day! Guest Speaker Lark Zunich’s message is “Living Freedom.” Our past Sunday services can also be viewed online at unityprescott.org. Masks are optional in both the sanctuary and fellowship hall.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Rd., Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Deacon Dan is worship leader while Pastor Mike is recovering. His theme this week will be “Resident Aliens” based upon the Gospel Lesson from Mark 6:1-13. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look.” 4 p.m. Tuesdays: “Life of Jesus” - miracles.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (LCMS) 1202 Green Lane, 928-778-9122. Join us on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for our worship service, followed by an adult bible study. We are having our Fourth of July picnic indoors beginning at noon. Food, fellowship, fun and ice cream.

Living Free Fellowship. Open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held July 10 at 10 a.m. at The Porch. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to worship each Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. Per current CDC guidelines, masks are not required for those vaccinated, social distancing is no longer required, and congregational singing has returned. 928-445-4555.

Alliance Bible Church. A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message is, “America Bless God!” Patriotic worship! Coffee fellowship after the service. 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd., Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Please join our Zoom service on July 4. We will have a UUA General Assembly program, downloaded from the GA Zoom gathering in Milwaukee from June 23-27. We are hoping to hear the Ware Lecture, featuring Stacy Abrams and Desmond Meade. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4. Visit prescottuu.org to join. UUJAZ leader Janine Gelsinger asks if we will return to our old ways after the COVID winter ends, or will we change? Hear dreams of the future from our Latinx partners.

Observing Shabbat Pinchas Saturday, July 3. Beit Torah (onetorah.org) discusses independence, democracy or theocracy; three admonishing weeks. 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks free upon request. Want Shabbat services/ discussions? Call to arrange/ details: Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email, and poste. 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate if possible! Be safe!

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, July 2, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Shabbat services 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

See you at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 N. Pleasant View, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for in-person worship! This week Pastor Terrell continues his series prayer: thinking deeply in God’s presence with, “What Do You Really Want?” Children’s worship open in KidCity! Online church at firstsouthernpv.org.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Rd., inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10:10 a.m. followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. All of our mid-week activities are currently on summer break. Find us at 8933 Florentine Rd. and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley – Join us for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks optional. Service also available on Facebook. We are a small and warm fellowship and you will be welcome. Our food pantry is open to the public 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is now meeting with masks in our sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. We are taking reservations for now; call 928-772-6366 before Thursday to reserve your seat for each Sunday visit. Hope to see you there.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all for worship. Information and weekly Epistle online at slecp.org or call 928-778-4499. VBS coming in July, please register and volunteer to help. Food Pantry continues to serve; donations dropped off Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; Fridays open, 9 a.m. to noon for pickup. Helping Hands.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott now has live Sunday worship open to the public. Masks are worn and physical distancing is observed (reservations suggested: 928-445-4536). We are still streaming services each Sunday on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott) at 10 a.m.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.