OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 1: Prescott man wanted for attempted 1st-degree homicide; $8K offered for tip leading to arrest

Robert David Pearsall III

Robert David Pearsall III

Originally Published: June 30, 2021 9:43 p.m.

Editor’s Note — Beginning today, July 1, and continuing through July 22, Yavapai Silent Witness will be running its 48th annual Catch 22 program. During this period, the Courier will assist local law enforcement in highlighting one fugitive each day to garner the public’s assistance in locating these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody. Since the Courier prints five days a week, look for two entries in the Friday and Sunday editions and online at dCourier.com.

The Daily Courier

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is kicking off its annual Catch 22 program, the 48th of its kind, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Wilson, director of Yavapai Silent Witness, said between Thursday, July 1, and July 22, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward (some fugitives may have a higher reward) will be offered for information that “leads to the arrest of the fugitive.”

“This program is very successful, leading to the arrest of 106 felons and paying almost $51,500 in rewards since its inception,” Wilson said in a YCSO statement.

DAY 1: PEARSALL

It’s Day 1 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today, YCSO is asking for help in locating 43-year-old Robert David Pearsall III.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Pearsall was camping in the area of Bear Siding Camp Site near the Verde River when he approached the victim from behind, and allegedly unprovoked, struck the male victim about the face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the victim went to the ground unresponsive and bleeding from the head and face, according to a news release.

Pearsall fled the scene.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multiple bruises and abrasions. Pearsall was arrested, was subsequently out on bond at the time of the trial and fled prior to the verdict and sentencing.

DESCRIPTION

Pearsall, 43, is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 165 pounds with blonde balding hair and green eyes. His last known address was in the Prescott area.

“Pearsall is believed to change his appearance often, and is possibly driving a white 1999 Acura TL 3.0 4 door with a fictitious plate or no plate,” Wilson said in a statement.

Pearsall is wanted on charges of attempted first degree homicide, as well as two counts of aggravated assault. As a result, he has a warrant with a $100,000 bond.

REWARD

Thanks to many donations from concerned members in our community, Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to Pearsall’s arrest.

In addition, due to the much-appreciated cooperation of the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Violent Offender Task Force, there is now an additional $5,000 available for a tipster who provides information leading to the arrest of Pearsall. This means, there is up to $8,000 reward available for the tipster who provides information leading to Pearsall’s arrest.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. You can also contact the U.S. Marshal’s Service by calling or texting 928-864-6126.

All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Catch 22 — Day 1: 43-year-old David Pearsall wanted for attempted first-degree homicide
Catch 22 — Day 1: $2,200 reward for information leading to arrest of wanted fugitive Robert David Pearsall III
Update: Reward further increased to $2,200 in quest for Pearsall
CATCH 22 — DAY 1: YCSO searching for man suspected of attack near Verde River
Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries