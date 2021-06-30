2021 Prescott Election Q&A: Mayor and council candidates weigh in on proposed AED development

What is your opinion of the AED annexation? Would you vote for the current proposal for 475 acres of preserved open space in the Granite Dells?

Mayor candidates

Phil Goode

I support the “Save the Dells” effort to preserve the unique Granite Dells and Point of Rocks areas, including the creation of a regional park with protected wildlife corridors. The current draft proposal meets the majority of the criteria I support, however, unless we have legally sufficient protections for the buffer area around the airport — which is the most substantial economic driver for our future — only then will I support the AED annexations.

Greg Mengarelli

The AED annexation has been a multi-year process. The LOI (letter of intent) has led to a series of meetings to finalize details of the agreement. I’m confident the annexation will be approved and the City of Prescott will become the owner of the 475 acres surrounding the Point of Rocks. In addition, the city will obtain ownership of much-needed land for airport expansion. This will ultimately be a significant accomplishment in the history of our city.

Council candidates

Eric Moore

I agree with the AED annexation, and yes, I would vote for the current proposal. I would prefer that the city owned the Granite Dells area. However, since we do not, I feel the Save the Dells organization’s goals for preserving the ‘heart of the Dells’ (and other specific goals) are achieved in the annexation agreement. Knowing that Councilwoman Cathey Rusing has been involved in the negotiation process gives me confidence in the final decisions.

Grant Quezada

The current city leadership has worked well with AED to come to an agreement that will provide all parties involved with a win/win solution. I believe the deal is almost finalized and will be moving forward to a vote sometime in the near future after a time of public input.

Jim Lamerson

I do not know all of the behind-closed-door discussions. Prescott citizens should be fairly compensated for their assured water and intellectual Prescott property rights while respecting the same for AED.

Brandon Montoya

The AED annexation represents a missed opportunity. Years ago, the city could have purchased this land. However, a lack of vision and planning failed to seize that opportunity. While some champion their success in “saving the Dells,” the reality is their lack of leadership endangered this community asset. Were it not for the efforts of a grassroots organization, Save the Dells, the city would have done nothing to preserve this open space.

Jessica Hall

I believe the AED annexation has been a long process that many members of our community have worked so hard on. The annexation is the right next step and I look forward to continuing to hear public input on these plans. The public has shaped this project since the beginning, and the council has done a great job listening to the community.

Steve Blair

Yes we must annex. Annexation is not a bad word. Annexation means we bring property into the city limits with our values, which are stronger than the county’s or other communities. When annexed, the development has to play by our rules. It’s better to have a say than not to have a say. Yes I would and have supported the proposed 475-plus acres for open space. That is part of the art of the deal.