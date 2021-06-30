OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2021 Prescott Election Q&A: Mayor and council candidates weigh in on proposed AED development

The Point of Rocks at the Granite Dells in Prescott. (Courier File Photo)

The Point of Rocks at the Granite Dells in Prescott. (Courier File Photo)

Originally Published: June 30, 2021 9:46 p.m.

What is your opinion of the AED annexation? Would you vote for the current proposal for 475 acres of preserved open space in the Granite Dells?

Mayor candidates

Phil Goode

I support the “Save the Dells” effort to preserve the unique Granite Dells and Point of Rocks areas, including the creation of a regional park with protected wildlife corridors. The current draft proposal meets the majority of the criteria I support, however, unless we have legally sufficient protections for the buffer area around the airport — which is the most substantial economic driver for our future — only then will I support the AED annexations.

Greg Mengarelli

The AED annexation has been a multi-year process. The LOI (letter of intent) has led to a series of meetings to finalize details of the agreement. I’m confident the annexation will be approved and the City of Prescott will become the owner of the 475 acres surrounding the Point of Rocks. In addition, the city will obtain ownership of much-needed land for airport expansion. This will ultimately be a significant accomplishment in the history of our city.

Council candidates

Eric Moore

I agree with the AED annexation, and yes, I would vote for the current proposal. I would prefer that the city owned the Granite Dells area. However, since we do not, I feel the Save the Dells organization’s goals for preserving the ‘heart of the Dells’ (and other specific goals) are achieved in the annexation agreement. Knowing that Councilwoman Cathey Rusing has been involved in the negotiation process gives me confidence in the final decisions.

Grant Quezada

The current city leadership has worked well with AED to come to an agreement that will provide all parties involved with a win/win solution. I believe the deal is almost finalized and will be moving forward to a vote sometime in the near future after a time of public input.

Jim Lamerson

I do not know all of the behind-closed-door discussions. Prescott citizens should be fairly compensated for their assured water and intellectual Prescott property rights while respecting the same for AED.

Brandon Montoya

The AED annexation represents a missed opportunity. Years ago, the city could have purchased this land. However, a lack of vision and planning failed to seize that opportunity. While some champion their success in “saving the Dells,” the reality is their lack of leadership endangered this community asset. Were it not for the efforts of a grassroots organization, Save the Dells, the city would have done nothing to preserve this open space.

Jessica Hall

I believe the AED annexation has been a long process that many members of our community have worked so hard on. The annexation is the right next step and I look forward to continuing to hear public input on these plans. The public has shaped this project since the beginning, and the council has done a great job listening to the community.

Steve Blair

Yes we must annex. Annexation is not a bad word. Annexation means we bring property into the city limits with our values, which are stronger than the county’s or other communities. When annexed, the development has to play by our rules. It’s better to have a say than not to have a say. Yes I would and have supported the proposed 475-plus acres for open space. That is part of the art of the deal.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: Erosion of trust
Candidates weigh in on AED annexation in Granite Dells
Granite Dells developer proposes 255 acres of open space, including Point of Rocks
'Land for Water': Dec. 12 Prescott City Council meeting will focus on trade-off for preservation of Granite Dells
‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries