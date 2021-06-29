Obituary: Joseph M. Vincent
Joseph M. Vincent was born March 26, 1945 in Hemet, CA and passed peacefully May 24, 2021 in Mesa, AZ.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Vincent Parker; stepson, Richard Loaiza; brother, Gregory Vincent and six grandchildren. He was loved by many others.
He served in the U.S. Navy, in Vietnam, from 1965 to 1967. During his life he received his Bachelors degree in Vermont and used those skills to teach. He was a successful General Contractor and was involved in numerous construction projects throughout the Prescott area. He also loved to travel and be around his grandchildren.
A Military Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Prescott National Veterans Cemetery, 500 Hwy 89 N Prescott, AZ 86301.
Information was provided by the family.
