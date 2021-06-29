Obituary: Betty A. Brown

Betty A. Brown, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021, at the Arizona Pioneer’s Home in Prescott, Arizona. She was born on July 6, 1926, in Hopwood, PA to Anna and Charles Lepchinsky.

She moved to Arizona in 1952 where she met Ernest A. Brown, and they were married on February 14, 1953. They lived in Salome, AZ and Fredonia, AZ before they settled in Prescott in the late 1970’s.

Betty was an amazing woman, daughter, wife, sister, and aunt, and she will be greatly missed.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Anna Morofsky and Charles Lepchinsky; her husband, Ernest Brown; her nephews, Joseph Meiner and David Meiner, as well as her great-nephew, Rusty Meiner. She is survived by her brothers, Charles (Pam) Lewis, Edward (Martha) Morofsky; her sister, Marlene (Gerald) Meiner; nephews, Jerry (Julie) Meiner, Jeff (Renee) Meiner, Charles Lewis, and nieces, Patty (Cheryl Chaussee) Meiner, Amanda (John) Morofsky-Fayad, Basia (John) Schreuders, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Hampton Funeral Home is arranging services, which will be held privately.