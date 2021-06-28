Yavapai County looking for new appeals board member

Yavapai County is looking for someone to join the Building Safety Board of Advisory & Appeals. The position is not district-specific, so any resident of Yavapai County can qualify for appointment.



The purpose of the Yavapai County Building Safety Advisory & Appeals Board is to hear and decide appeals of order, decisions or determinations, made by the building official relative to the application and interpretation of the technical code, and is authorized under ARS 11-862. The Building Safety Advisory & Appeals Board consists of seven members appointed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors for a four-year term.

The position needing to be filled is an “at-large” position which must be filled by a “person representing the public and is a resident of Yavapai County” pursuant to Section 113 of the 2018 International Building Code as adopted by Yavapai County.

The duties of the Building Safety Advisory & Appeals Board include:

The Building Safety Advisory & Appeals Board hears and decides appeals of order, decisions or determinations made by the building official relative to the application and interpretation of the technical code, including suitability of alternative materials and methods of construction, effectiveness, efficiency, responsiveness, ethics, fees, revenues, budgets, staffing, equipment, code content, geographic coverage, coordination with other units of governments, and any other matters of concern to the board. Findings and decisions of the board shall be binding on the Building Official and appealing party subject to appeal to the Board of Supervisors. The board shall act as technical advisory in the formation and acceptance of adopting Building Codes and Ordinances in the County.

Anyone wishing to apply should submit a resume and letter of interest to Jeremy.dye@yavapai.us by close of business Friday, July 30.