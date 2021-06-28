OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rafael Fire grows to 78,708 acres, 59% containment

Smoke rises from the Rafael Fire on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The photo, taken from Highway 89A in west Sedona, shows the smoke drifting toward the quad-city area, which had heavy smoke Sunday evening. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Smoke rises from the Rafael Fire on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The photo, taken from Highway 89A in west Sedona, shows the smoke drifting toward the quad-city area, which had heavy smoke Sunday evening. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 28, 2021 10:33 p.m.

The Rafael Fire had spread to 78,708 acres as of Monday, with 59% containment, and 596 firefighters were battling the blaze, according to a Prescott National Forest Service news release.

Monday on the north side of the fire, crews were heavily engaged in securing the fire by patrol and mop-up activities.

“All perimeter firing operations are substantially complete, but smoke from burning interior fuels will continue for a few days,” a news release stated. “Heavy smoke may settle into canyon bottoms and low elevation communities in the Verde Valley over the next few nights.”

Smoke forecasts are available at azdeq.gov.

On the south side of the Rafael Fire, aircraft will monitor the perimeter to determine if suppression action is necessary and structure protection specialists will continue monitoring values at risk to prevent damage. Firefighters are prepared for initial attack over the next few days as the probability of thunder storms and lightning increases.

“As containment increases some crews and equipment are no longer needed, and will be released for reassignment or rest and recuperation,” the news release stated.

EVACUATION STATUS

The following notifications were in place as of 6 a.m. Monday.

• “GO” in Coconino County Sycamore Canyon and in Yavapai County, Loy Ranch.

• “SET” in Coconino County, Garland Prairie South and Garland Prairie North. In Yavapai County, Grey Ranch, Windmill Ranch and Bear Mountain.

• “READY” in Coconino County, South of Williams, Sherwood Forest, Camp Navajo, West of I-17 south of 1-40, Westwood Estates, Flagstaff Ranch (including W.L. Gore), Mountain Dell, Pine Del, Forest Highlands, Kachina Village, University Heights, Equestrian Estates, Upper Oak Creek Canyon, West Fork, Lower Oak Creek Canyon, and in Yavapai County, Sedona.

Information about evacuation status can be found on the Coconino County Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CoconinoCounty and at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.

photo

This map shows the Rafael Fire as of Monday morning, June 28, 2021. (PNF/Courtesy)

Maps of evacuation status in Coconino County can be found at arcgis.com.

Full forest closures are in effect on the Kaibab National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Prescott National Forest. For alerts, visit usda.gov.

All Arizona State Trust lands are closed effective Friday, June 25, at 8 a.m.

For information on evacuation status, and fire activity, there will be a virtual community meeting every day at 6 p.m. until further notice, on the Incident Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RafaelFireInfo/.

ROCK BUTTE FIRES

As of Sunday, June 27, management of the five Rock Butte fires north of Paulden and West of Highway 89 had transitioned to a Type 4 team. The fire managers’ main objective is to patrol and monitor all the fires in the Rock Butte Fire area. Crews will continue to check the fire perimeters and be available for initial attack if afternoon thunderstorms bring lightning. Resource advisors report that the fire lines are in good condition.

As of Sunday, the 126-acre Rock Butte Fire was 85% contained; the 49-acre Red Hat Fire was 100% contained, as were the 33-acre Limestone Fire and 27-acre Silent Fire. The 567-acre Spring Fire was 75% contained.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rafael Fire grows to 77,102 acres, 48% containment
Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
Update: Rafael Fire tops 62,000 acres; 11% contained
Update: Rafael Fire grows to more than 24,000 acres
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries