Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
PUSD Governing Board to hold public hearing on final proposed budget for fiscal 2021-22

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 28, 2021 10:30 p.m.

The Prescott Unified School District Governing Board will have a public hearing at its board meeting today, June 29, at 5 p.m. in the district office for anyone wishing to comment on the proposed $29.3 million 2021-22 school budget.

The five-member school board has already authorized a proposed budget, but this will be the final vote on the budget to be forwarded to the state Department of Education no later than July 15. This budget represents a 6.2% increase over the adjusted $27.58 million budget and is based on an anticipated enrollment of 3, 588 students up from 3,463 students last year. This recommended budget also includes $1.94 million unrestricted dollars for capital expenses.

The taxpayer rate on this budget is somewhat less than the prior year — 2.36 versus 2.45 based on assessed property values and the secondary tax for the bond and override is 0.212 down from 0.287.

This budget represents no employee salary increases, although Prop. 301 increases to classroom teachers will give them a salary boost of about $1,800. The district’s average teacher salary for the coming year is $45,509.

Anyone wishing to speak can do so by filling out a form that is on the district website prior to the meeting.

In other business, the board will be getting presentations on the Southwest Food Service contract as well as federal grants that this year are expected to give the district an additional $9.13 million.

The board, too, will be talking about the local COVID-19 status and plans for how schools will proceed in the fall.

The board will finish the meeting with a discussion of its strategic planning goal related to culture.

The meeting will be held in the lower conference room in the district offices at the Washington School on East Gurley Street.

