Obituary: Lynn Irene Wood
Lynn Irene Wood passed away June 14, 2021, at the age of 66.
Lynn was born February 4, 1955 in Loma Linda, California to Joshua Powell Wood and Frances Lynn (McIntyre) Wood. Lynn spent her early life in San Bernardino California, graduating from Pacific High School. She attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff Arizona and California State University at Fullerton. Lynn worked for First American Title for 25 years, first in California and then in Prescott, Arizona. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and loved her “sisters” dearly.
Lynn was one of those unique people who fit into any setting, who could converse with any person in the room, and who left a positive impression wherever she had been.
She was eternally optimistic, expansively grateful, and endlessly cheery.
The gift she gave others was to help them make connections and maintain relationships. She did this unassumingly and with genuine interest.
She is survived by her brother, John Wood of San Bernardino, California; her sister, Jeanne (Mike) of Ridgecrest, California; her niece, Lisa Bossert and nephew, Clark Bossert (Lindsay) of Las Vegas, Nevada along with a wide circle of friends who loved her like family and miss her deeply. Peace be with you.
