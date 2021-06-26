Obituary: John Marvin Carlson

John Marvin Carlson was born in Fargo, North Dakota on August 16, 1929 to John and Martha Carlson. He grew up on a farm in Horace, ND and attended school through the 10th grade.

He joined the Army in 1951 and served for almost 2 years in the Korean War. He married Luella Kusler in 1954 and had five children: Steve, Brad, Timothy, Liza and Nancy. He was a television repairman and owned and ran Carlson’s Launderette. John and Luella divorced in 1985. John married Becky Fitch in 1986 and then, along with Nancy, moved to Prescott Valley, AZ. John and Becky had one daughter, Natasha. John and Becky divorced in 1992, but remained great friends. John worked as a service repairman in northern Arizona. John loved to fish, hunt and golf. He was a caring son, kind husband, loving father, and wonderful friend. Sadly, John passed away on May 29, 2021 and will be met in Heaven by his parents, John and Martha Carlson; infant sister, Dorothy Carlson; brothers, Victor and Gordon Carlson; sister-in-law, Norma Carlson; infant son, Timothy Carlson; daughter, Liza Carlson; and daughter-in-law Jamie Carlson. John is survived by his two sisters, Esther (Marlin) Kusler and Florence (Doug) Floodstrom; brother, Alvin (Charlotte) Carlson; two sons, Steve (Jane) Carlson and Brad Carlson; two daughters, Nancy (Doug) Ritchey and Natasha (Anthony) Reyes; four granddaughters, Alexis Carlson, Mandi (Brian) Moore, Willow Ritchey, and Adaline Reyes; grandson, Hunter Carlson; and great-granddaughter, Ann Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in his name. Please access the following link in order to plant a tree, see the full obituary, view the service, and view the video tribute: https://www.affordableburialandcremationllc.com/obituary/John-Carlson. Memorial services will be at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Prescott Valley, June 29, 2021 with viewing at 5:00 p.m., service at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Camp Navajo, Bellemont, AZ.

