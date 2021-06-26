Obituary: Adam Luis Hernandez (Pedro, George)

Adam Luis Hernandez (Pedro, George), 35, was born in Prescott, AZ, on December 27. 1985 to Jose Hernandez and Marie Carbajal. Adam died on June 16, 2021.

He lived in Bagdad, Arizona. until 2004 when he moved to Paulden, AZ to attend Yavapai College taking computer online courses. Then Adam worked for Wal-Mart and the copper mine in Bagdad. He was an adventurer and liked to travel with his best friend, Raymond from Arizona up to Idaho and back. He graduated from Bagdad High School with honors in May 2004.

He was involved with his class doing fundraisers for the 2003 Prom and the California senior trip. He was also involved in the National Honor Society and Student Council Vice-President. Adam was definitely with his Catholic Church in volunteering as a commentator, altar server, usher, and a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus until he was ready to travel.

Adam is preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Hernandez; stepdad, James Carbajal; father, Jose Hernandez; grandparents, George and Millie Velonis; grandparents, Enrique and Elena Hernandez; aunt, Helen Cotter; uncle, Jesse Hernandez; his best friend, Raymond; and many other family members and friends. He is survived by his mother, Marie Carbajal; brother, Jon Hernandez; favorite aunt, Diane Velonis; half-sister, Mona Rae Jagoditsh; stepbrother, James Carbajal; stepsisters, Monica (Michael) Loveall, and Lori (Semisi) Tuipulotu; Godparents, Greg and Mina Hernandez, as well as numerous family members.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am on June 29. 2021. A Celebration of Adam’s Life Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Chino Valley. Adam’s burial will take place later. Adam wishes were not to have flowers and make a memorial contribution in honor of Adam’s name to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, PO Box 152, Chino Valley AZ 86323.

