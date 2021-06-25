OFFERS
Update: Lightning-caused Rafael Fire grows to 43,612 acres; still 0% contained

A map of the Rafael Fire, which burns four miles north of Perkinsville in Yavapai County. (Prescott NF/Courtesy)

A map of the Rafael Fire, which burns four miles north of Perkinsville in Yavapai County. (Prescott NF/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 25, 2021 2:29 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, June 25, 2021 9:20 PM

The lightning-caused Rafael Fire grew a few thousand acres overnight, according to fire officials Friday, charring 43,612 acres since it started June 18.

A total of 553 personnel are working the blaze, fire officials said Friday night, up from 311 earlier in the day. The Rafael Fire is just four miles north of Perkinsville. No structures or homes have been damaged as of Friday afternoon.

Fire crews continued burning operations until early evening along road systems north, east and west of Sycamore Canyon. Crews will continue prepping fire lines by reducing fuels through thinning and removal in and around White Horse Lake on the Kaibab National Forrest and along Forest Roads on the Coconino National Forest.

“As the firing operations continue, expect to see more smoke the next few days. Firefighters will scout for fire line locations on the northwest end of the fire today near Government Canyon and Wagner Hill,” a news release stated. “On the east end crews will scout for and prepare containment lines for firing operations in Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness, and structure protection specialists will identify values at risk in Sedona area. On the south side near Mooney Canyon, firefighters will monitor the retardant line from yesterday’s burn out operation.”

For information on evacuation status, and fire activity, there will be a virtual community meeting every day at 6 p.m. until further notice, on the Incident Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RafaelFireInfo/.

EVACUATIONS

Evacuation status as of 6 a.m. Friday, June 25, (Notifications are in place until status is rescinded or changed by each respective County Sheriff’s Office):

“GO” in Coconino County: Areas around Sycamore Canyon and South of Forest Service Road 535 off FS 231 (Sycamore Canyon) and Garland Prairie South. In Yavapai County, some rural ranches in the area of North FSR 525 and Bill Grey Road, West of Sedona (Loy Ranch). A shelter for evacuees is set up at Sinagua Middle School at 3950 E. Butler in Flagstaff.

“SET” in Coconino County: Areas around Camp Navajo, Garland Prairie North, Pine Aire Estates and residents in between. In Yavapai County, Bill Grey Road (Grey Ranch), FS Road 525 (Windmill Ranch), and FS Road 152C and Bear Mountain Road (Bear Mountain).

“READY” in Coconino County: All areas south of I-40, west of I-17 including the following neighborhoods: Westwood Estates, Flagstaff Ranch (including W.L. Gore), Pine Del, Forest Highlands, Kachina Village, University Heights, Mountain del, and Equestrian Estates and in Yavapai County, the areas north of AZ-89A in West Sedona have been placed on “Ready” status.

“Notifications can change rapidly. Residents in areas affected by the fire should remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate. Evacuation notifications are issued when danger is imminent and life threatening,” a news release stated.

Information about evacuation status can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/coconinoEM/ and at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.

Maps of evacuation status in Coconino County can be found at: Coconino County Situational Awareness Viewer (arcgis.com).

FOREST CLOSURES

Full forest closures are in effect on the Kaibab National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Prescott National Forest.

All state land is under Stage 2 restrictions effective 8 a.m. on June 11. All Arizona state trust lands were closed effective Friday, June 25, at 8 a.m.

