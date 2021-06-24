Prescott-area organizations ready to help locals cool off from summer weather

The scorchers of last week seem to be taming down some, but folks, it’s still hot outside.

With that, one needs to be prepared, and think hydration, straw hats, sunscreen and air conditioning wherever possible.

Though the heat wave has not required the opening of any special shelter facilities at this time, many area organizations, and APS, are watching their thermometers and reaching out to clients to be certain no one gets waylaid by Arizona’s renowned summer weather.

Salvation Army Capt. Anthony Poe said this week that its Family Resource Center has received an APS grant enabling staff to provide bottled water to anyone who stops by during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their next door thrift store is also air conditioned, and if some needs a bit of respite, they are welcome. Folks in need are also still able to pick up breakfast and lunch as always, and by next month Poe said he expects the organization will be able to again resume in-person breakfast and lunch services at 8 a.m. and noon.

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice Executive Director Jessi Hans said the emergency shelter at their headquarters on Madison Avenue has not seen an uptick in guests, but they are providing water, Gatorade and sunscreen to anyone who needs it during the daytime hours.

U.S. VETS Prescott outreach staff have also been taking water and snacks to those who spend much of their time outdoors and are seeking out spots to ride out the heat.

As for public places to spend time during the heat wave, the area libraries are open as is the Prescott Gateway Mall for people who might want to get some exercise but find it just too warm to speed walk outdoors.

If someone insists on a daily hike, health and emergency care workers advise those be done in the early or later hours of the day when the sun is not at its peak.

Anyone who works or recreates outdoors is advised to be prepared with plenty of water, salty snacks, sunscreen and proper attire for the elements. This heat is no joke, authorities suggest.

The National Institute on Aging suggests that senior adults be particularly cautious with the hot weather, limiting use of their ovens and keeping shades, blinds and curtains closed during the hottest part of the day.

If the house doesn’t have air conditioning available and becomes too hot to stay, seniors are advised to arrange to spend the high temp parts of the day where they can stay comfortable, including senior centers, libraries, or even a friend’s house.

For older adults, any temperature above 80 degrees can lead to discomfort, and so it is important for people to stay aware of their health and stay away from direct sun exposure as possible.

Air conditioning and cool water, juices and other liquids without alcohol or caffeine are also advised, according to the Health In Aging website.

Dehydration can prove serious and so if someone is feeling weak, suffering headaches, muscle cramp, dizziness or confusion they need to be sure to take action, and get medical help if symptoms worsen, health officials advise.

On the flip side, children also need to be protected in the hot weather.

The American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t put the kabash on all activities for children when it’s hot, but certainly encourage parents to limit the time they spend outside during the hottest hours of the day, particularly the hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If children are going to be at an outdoor playground, the academy suggests places with shades, or if at a pool, bring an umbrella. Hats to cover the face can prove a protective shield and should be common attire in the summer months, according to pediatric experts.

Extra caution is needed for babies when temperatures spike as their bodies, and the academy advises against placing any type of fabric over a stroller or car seat as sun protection as it can pose a suffocation risk.

With the younger population, parents are the best guide: if they are uncomfortable outside, their children likely are as well. So stay in cool spaces, and stay hydrated — infants with breast milk or formula and older babies with water or fluids with infant-suitable electrolytes.

Older children should be drinking plenty of water if they are playing outdoors, with continual checking to be certain they are not getting either overheated or dehydrated.

Anyone who may be seeking other resources can always call AZ 2-1-1- for assistance.

Stay safe this summer.