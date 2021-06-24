Newspaper delivery delayed this morning due to printing press issues
Originally Published: June 24, 2021 6 a.m.
Delivery of the Thursday, June 24, edition of The Daily Courier is delayed this morning due to mechanical issues with the printing press.
The Courier apologizes for the inconvenience to our customers.
Subscribers can check out our e-edition at https://www.dcourier.com/e-edition to view a 3D page-flip version of the printed paper.
All of the morning edition news is also posted here on our website, dCourier.com.
Thank you.
