Adoption Spotlight: Salina
Originally Published: June 24, 2021 8:09 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Salina loves math, volleyball, basketball and listening to rap music — especially Drake. If she could have three wishes she’d wish for all the coffee in the world, a million dollars to buy an unlimited supply of Takis and to be a great singer.
As amazing as her personality is, what Salina really stands out for is her passion for teaching others. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
- Update: Firefighters fighting 4 fires on Prescott forest's Chino Valley Ranger District
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to more than 24,000 acres
- Fire crews monitoring several small fires north of Paulden
- Storm sparks 8 fires on north end of Prescott National Forest
- Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Highway 89A
- Update: YCSO places Bill Gray Road, Forest Road 525, Forest Road 152c in 'Set' evacuation status
- ADOT: Lane restrictions expected on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, Prescott June 20-24
- Fires: Paulden removed from 'ready' evac status; Prescott National Forest to close Friday
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- 11-year-old facing felony arson charges in Yavapai County golf course fire
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Need2Know: Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell in Chino Valley getting upgrades; Starting Point Church continues at Prescott Gateway Mall
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: