Prescott Valley to host ‘Red, White and Boom;’ reminder: Chino Valley canceled fireworks celebration

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Prescott Valley’s Community Services Department is playing host to the town’s “Red, White and Boom” fireworks display beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane.

Activities and games, including an inflatable playground provided by Prescott-based Hero Party Rentals, will be available during the free event.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin shortly after dark, around 9 p.m. Atomic Surf and Hit Squad 17 will play live music leading up to the fireworks.

Food-truck vendors and a beer garden, which opens at 4 p.m., will be stationed at the park, too, town officials say.

For more information, call 928-759-3090.

CHINO VALLEY

After considering current fire restrictions throughout Yavapai County and reviewing the extended forecast, the Town of Chino Valley has announced the cancellation of its planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

“As much as we all look forward to the Fourth of July and fireworks especially, it just wouldn’t be responsible of us to move forward with the event,” Mayor Jack Miller said.

The Chino Valley Aquatic Center will still offer free admission on July 4 for the Open Swim Session from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Information on the Aquatic Center and the Territorial Days 50th Anniversary event is available at chinoaz.net.

Information on current fire restrictions and conditions is available at cazfire.org.