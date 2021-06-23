OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley to host ‘Red, White and Boom;’ reminder: Chino Valley canceled fireworks celebration

2020 fireworks at Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley (Courier file photo)

2020 fireworks at Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: June 23, 2021 9:59 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Prescott Valley’s Community Services Department is playing host to the town’s “Red, White and Boom” fireworks display beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane.

Activities and games, including an inflatable playground provided by Prescott-based Hero Party Rentals, will be available during the free event.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin shortly after dark, around 9 p.m. Atomic Surf and Hit Squad 17 will play live music leading up to the fireworks.

Food-truck vendors and a beer garden, which opens at 4 p.m., will be stationed at the park, too, town officials say.

For more information, call 928-759-3090.

CHINO VALLEY

After considering current fire restrictions throughout Yavapai County and reviewing the extended forecast, the Town of Chino Valley has announced the cancellation of its planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

“As much as we all look forward to the Fourth of July and fireworks especially, it just wouldn’t be responsible of us to move forward with the event,” Mayor Jack Miller said.

The Chino Valley Aquatic Center will still offer free admission on July 4 for the Open Swim Session from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Information on the Aquatic Center and the Territorial Days 50th Anniversary event is available at chinoaz.net.

Information on current fire restrictions and conditions is available at cazfire.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Town plans July 4 fireworks
Fireworks Spectacular!
PV hosting 17th annual fireworks display
4th of July Fireworks, festivities start at 3 p.m.
Prescott Valley cancels Fourth of July events; fireworks still a go
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries