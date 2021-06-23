Prescott National Forest to fully close Friday due to fires
Due to fire danger, dry conditions, and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are scarce, the entirety of the Prescott National Forest will close for public safety, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 25, according to a news release.
A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of the Prescott National Forest at any time. Those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing critical utility support and firefighters performing official duties. In addition, work on thinning and other forest and watershed restoration projects will cease.
Forest Service personnel will attempt to reach as many people as possible to begin vacating campsites and informing individuals who are currently camping in the forest. Campers and visitors should vacate their campsites before the closure begins, and the public should cancel any plans for visiting the Prescott National Forest for the next several weeks.
Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast. In short, this closure will continue until conditions are such that the closure can be lifted.
The violation of closures and fire restrictions carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.
For information on the Prescott National Forest, check out the Prescott NF website at fs.usda.gov/prescott or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/PrescottNF and Twitter @PrescottNF.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
- Update: Firefighters fighting 4 fires on Prescott forest's Chino Valley Ranger District
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to more than 24,000 acres
- Fire crews monitoring several small fires north of Paulden
- Storm sparks 8 fires on north end of Prescott National Forest
- Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Highway 89A
- Fires: Paulden removed from 'ready' evac status; Prescott National Forest to close Friday
- Explosion may have caused garage fire in Prescott
- ADOT: Lane restrictions expected on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, Prescott June 20-24
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to more than 24,000 acres
- 11-year-old facing felony arson charges in Yavapai County golf course fire
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: