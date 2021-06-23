OFFERS
Prescott National Forest to fully close Friday due to fires

Courier file photo

Courier file photo

Originally Published: June 23, 2021 10:07 p.m.

Due to fire danger, dry conditions, and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are scarce, the entirety of the Prescott National Forest will close for public safety, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 25, according to a news release.

A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of the Prescott National Forest at any time. Those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing critical utility support and firefighters performing official duties. In addition, work on thinning and other forest and watershed restoration projects will cease.

Forest Service personnel will attempt to reach as many people as possible to begin vacating campsites and informing individuals who are currently camping in the forest. Campers and visitors should vacate their campsites before the closure begins, and the public should cancel any plans for visiting the Prescott National Forest for the next several weeks.

Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast. In short, this closure will continue until conditions are such that the closure can be lifted.

The violation of closures and fire restrictions carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.

For information on the Prescott National Forest, check out the Prescott NF website at fs.usda.gov/prescott or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/PrescottNF and Twitter @PrescottNF.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

