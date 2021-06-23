Fireworks, water slides, live music on tap at Watson Lake on July 4

After a somewhat subdued July 4 celebration in 2020, Prescott’s big summer celebration is back on in full form this year.

The family-friendly event will begin at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 4 at Watson Lake, located off Highway 89 at 3101 Watson Lake Road.

In the afternoon and evening, the event will feature live music, water slides, inflatables, games and activities, food vendors, and a beer garden (for those 21 and over).

Then, at about 9 p.m., a 33-minute fireworks show will get underway from a barge in the middle of Watson Lake.

The display will begin at 8:58 p.m. with a salute to the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots — a tribute that event promoter Steve Gottlieb said would take place every year while he is organizer of the event.

Noting that the celebration will occur on the final day of Prescott’s multi-day World’s Oldest Rodeo, event Gottlieb said the fireworks event “puts a big exclamation point on rodeo week.”

POST-COVID EVENT

The full schedule of events comes a year after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a scaled back event in 2020.

The fireworks went on as scheduled last year, but most of the accompanying activities were canceled because of the pandemic, and attendees at the fireworks were asked to stay by their vehicles. Attendance was down significantly.

Gottlieb has much higher hopes for this year’s event, noting that he expects as many as 20,000 people to attend.

EVENT DETAILS

In a news release on Wednesday, June 23, the City of Prescott released a number of details for the event, including:

• Highway 89 will be closed between the Willow Lake Road roundabout and Prescott Lakes Parkway most of Sunday afternoon and evening – from 2 p.m. until after the end of the fireworks show. “The road will re-open as soon as the area is safe for traffic,” says the release.

• Gates to the event will open at 3 p.m.

• General admission is $5 (children under five are free).

• A parking permit is $10. Parking at Watson Lake is limited and first-come first-served. Ample handicap accessible spaces are available at the Watson Lake area, also for a $10 fee.

• Additional parking will be allowed on Highway 89 for a fee of $10 between the Watson Lake Overlook and the Willow Lake Road roundabout beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees may exit their vehicles and enter the event, but all vehicles must be removed from the highway no later than 11 p.m. All vehicles parking on the highway must exit southbound to Prescott Lakes Parkway.

• Free parking and free shuttles will be available at Pioneer Park, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott, with shuttles running to the event from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and then starting up again after the fireworks show.

• About a dozen food vendors will be available, including ChefShax, Kingpin BBQ, Papa Nachos, Safari Samosas, Papa Johns, Gringo’s Taco Truck, Outlaw Donuts, Wild West Concessions, Momo Korean Kitchen, and Marino’s Mob Ice Cream.

• Beer and margaritas will be available for purchase by those 21 years and older.

• Activities available will include water slides, inflatables, games, face painting, and Arizona Rick the Balloon Cowboy. Pre-sale passes for unlimited use of the inflatables are available in advance for $25. Passes at the door will be $30.

• Live music will include the Mike Reeves Band at 5 p.m.; the National Anthem by the 108th U.S. Army Band at 7 p.m.; Ryan Weaver, a country singer from Nashville, at 7:15 p.m.; and the 108th U.S. Army Band again at 9 p.m.

• Tickets for general admission, parking, and the inflatables are available for purchase online at https://prescottevents.ticketspice.com/prescott-4th-of-july. Organizers are urging those who plan to attend to ensure their spot by buying tickets online in advance. (The event goes on rain or shine, with no refunds.)

• Watson Lake will be closed starting at noon Sunday.

• No coolers, canopies, backpacks (open tote bags are OK), outside food or drink, BBQ grills, animals, firearms, or outside fireworks will be allowed at the event.

• One unopened and sealed bottle of water per person will be allowed, as will lawn chairs, umbrellas for shade, and blankets. The news release notes that all bags are subject to search.

• Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight to navigate after the fireworks.

VIP EVENT

New this year will be a VIP event that will take place at the ramada at the top of the hill overlooking Watson Lake.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Founding Fathers Collective, and will include food by Batchelor’s Pad BBQ and The Hungry Badger, along with three drink tickets. Attendees will also get private VIP parking, a front-row seat to the fireworks, a cornhole tournament, a sundae bar, and park games.

Tickets are available online at https://prescottevents.ticketspice.com/prescott-4th-of-july for $150 per person, although Gottlieb said they were nearly sold out on Wednesday afternoon, June 23.

Along with the individual tickets, the VIP event also includes 10 tables of 10 people for $5,000 each. Participants will be treated to pre-VIP events including wine-tasting at the Grand Highland Hotel. Grant Quezada of the Founding Fathers Collective said this week that seven of the tables had already been sold.

Gottlieb and Quezada said proceeds from the event and the VIP activities will go to local Scouting (boys and girls).

FIRE DANGER

As is usually the case as the July 4 holiday approaches, fire danger is an issue in the planning.

This year will be the third year the city has conducted its July 4 celebration at Watson Lake, and city officials say the water venue adds a level of safety to the display.

Still, the city’s news release on Wednesday emphasizes that the weather and fire conditions are “continuously being evaluated to ensure any risk they might present is managed with sufficient fire suppression resources on site.”

It adds: “We will continue to monitor conditions and resource availability as we draw closer to the date of the event.”

More information about the event is available at www.prescottevents.net, or by calling the city’s Recreation Services Department at 928-777-1122.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.