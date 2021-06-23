OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 23
Fires: Paulden removed from 'ready' evac status; Prescott National Forest to close Friday

The Rafael Fire has grown to 24,191 acres, as of the Prescott National Forest Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021, report. It is 4 miles north of Perkinsville, Arizona, and near Sycamore Canyon, moving north-northeast. It is zero-percent contained. (PNF/Courtesy)

The Rafael Fire has grown to 24,191 acres, as of the Prescott National Forest Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021, report. It is 4 miles north of Perkinsville, Arizona, and near Sycamore Canyon, moving north-northeast. It is zero-percent contained. (PNF/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 23, 2021 8:30 a.m.

The Prescott National Forest's update for Wednesday morning, as of 8 a.m., shows some containment of wildfires in Yavapai County.

The six fires being managed by the Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management team are the following [from north to south - all acreages are approximate and current as of June 22 at 8 p.m.]:

Rock Butte fires:

• Red Hat Fire - 49 acres, 85% containment;

• Limestone Fire - 33 acres, 67% containment;

• Spring Fire - 567 acres, 16% containment;

• Rock Butte Fire – 126 acres, 0% containment; and,

• Silent Fire - 27 acres, 0% containment.

Location: North of Paulden and west of Highway 89.

Rafael Fire:

Size: 24,191 acres.

Location: 4 miles north of Perkinsville and near Sycamore Canyon.

Percent Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning.

The PNF reported that "with fire management transitions we are establishing a new fire information phone number: 928-925-1111."

Variety of Tools Aid in Fire Management Tactics

Fire personnel were engaged in a variety of ways on the Rafael Fire Tuesday. Use of aircraft was effective in slowing the fire progression on the east and south side of the fire, the Prescott National Forest reported.

Both mechanical and hand prepping of control lines were strategically located to protect values at risk including fire lookouts, cultural resources, private property, and infrastructure.

The fire crossed Tule Canyon up to Sycamore Point. It also moved to the east crossing Sycamore Canyon up on to Casner Mountain. The Rafael Fire is moving north/northeast toward higher elevations and timber fuel types. Crews will continue to work on developing containment strategies and prepping potential control lines along roads and other features.

A change in the weather brings cooler overnight temperatures, increased relative humidity, and up to a 60% chance of precipitation. Along with these benefits, the thunderstorms also bring the possibility of more lightning and gusty winds.

On the Rock Butte fires, considerable progress was made on all five of the fires such that fire managers felt comfortable removing the “Ready” status for the residents of Paulden. Fire managers will continue to monitor how the change in the weather may affect these fires.

EVACUATIONS:

Rock Butte Fires Update: Removed “Ready” status for Paulden.

For the Rafael Fire, visit the Coconino County Emergency Management website for current status on communities in Coconino County.

WEATHER: Thunderstorms are expected with lower overnight temps, gusty winds, and possible lightning. Up to 60% chance of precipitation. Day time temps 81-85. Relative humidity 27-29%.

CLOSURES: Starting Wednesday, the Kaibab and Coconino National forests will be implementing full forest closures. The Apache-Sitgreaves will implement a full forest closure on Thursday. Prescott National Forest will implement a full forest closure on Friday.

Also on Friday, the Tonto National Forest will Implement a Stage 3 Forest Closure with some lakes, roads and recreation areas that will remain accessible.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect on the Prescott NF.

For fire restriction information around Arizona, visit: https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

