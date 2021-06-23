Fires: Paulden removed from 'ready' evac status; Prescott National Forest to close Friday
The Prescott National Forest's update for Wednesday morning, as of 8 a.m., shows some containment of wildfires in Yavapai County.
The six fires being managed by the Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management team are the following [from north to south - all acreages are approximate and current as of June 22 at 8 p.m.]:
Rock Butte fires:
• Red Hat Fire - 49 acres, 85% containment;
• Limestone Fire - 33 acres, 67% containment;
• Spring Fire - 567 acres, 16% containment;
• Rock Butte Fire – 126 acres, 0% containment; and,
• Silent Fire - 27 acres, 0% containment.
Location: North of Paulden and west of Highway 89.
Rafael Fire:
Size: 24,191 acres.
Location: 4 miles north of Perkinsville and near Sycamore Canyon.
Percent Containment: 0%
Cause: Lightning.
The PNF reported that "with fire management transitions we are establishing a new fire information phone number: 928-925-1111."
Variety of Tools Aid in Fire Management Tactics
Fire personnel were engaged in a variety of ways on the Rafael Fire Tuesday. Use of aircraft was effective in slowing the fire progression on the east and south side of the fire, the Prescott National Forest reported.
Both mechanical and hand prepping of control lines were strategically located to protect values at risk including fire lookouts, cultural resources, private property, and infrastructure.
The fire crossed Tule Canyon up to Sycamore Point. It also moved to the east crossing Sycamore Canyon up on to Casner Mountain. The Rafael Fire is moving north/northeast toward higher elevations and timber fuel types. Crews will continue to work on developing containment strategies and prepping potential control lines along roads and other features.
A change in the weather brings cooler overnight temperatures, increased relative humidity, and up to a 60% chance of precipitation. Along with these benefits, the thunderstorms also bring the possibility of more lightning and gusty winds.
On the Rock Butte fires, considerable progress was made on all five of the fires such that fire managers felt comfortable removing the “Ready” status for the residents of Paulden. Fire managers will continue to monitor how the change in the weather may affect these fires.
EVACUATIONS:
Rock Butte Fires Update: Removed “Ready” status for Paulden.
For the Rafael Fire, visit the Coconino County Emergency Management website for current status on communities in Coconino County.
WEATHER: Thunderstorms are expected with lower overnight temps, gusty winds, and possible lightning. Up to 60% chance of precipitation. Day time temps 81-85. Relative humidity 27-29%.
CLOSURES: Starting Wednesday, the Kaibab and Coconino National forests will be implementing full forest closures. The Apache-Sitgreaves will implement a full forest closure on Thursday. Prescott National Forest will implement a full forest closure on Friday.
Also on Friday, the Tonto National Forest will Implement a Stage 3 Forest Closure with some lakes, roads and recreation areas that will remain accessible.
FIRE RESTRICTIONS: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect on the Prescott NF.
For fire restriction information around Arizona, visit: https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
- Update: Firefighters fighting 4 fires on Prescott forest's Chino Valley Ranger District
- Fire crews monitoring several small fires north of Paulden
- Storm sparks 8 fires on north end of Prescott National Forest
- Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Highway 89A
- Explosion may have caused garage fire in Prescott
- Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser may sign ‘settlement agreement’ with town, retire
- ADOT: Lane restrictions expected on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, Prescott June 20-24
- Obituary: Lynn Irwin Raskin
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- 11-year-old facing felony arson charges in Yavapai County golf course fire
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: