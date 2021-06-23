Church News: June 24, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott — A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message is: “Overcoming Anger” from James 1:19,20. Coffee fellowship after the service. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Observing Shabbat Balak Saturday, June 26 — Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses truth, justice, mercy, humility, and animal communications. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Want Shabbat services? Call to arrange/ details: Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate if possible! Be safe!

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10:10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the fifth Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, June 27. Live streaming begins at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2. Pastor Bob’s message: “Healing of the Demoniac” with scripture Matthew 8:28-34.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. If vaccinated, no masking or social distancing is required. Plan to worship with us. The second and fourth Fridays of each month a free take-out lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. All of our mid-week activities are currently on summer break. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, will observe “Pride” Sunday, June 27, at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. All are welcome. We will celebrate our LGBTIQ members, families and friends. 928-445-4555.

Join us at 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for in-person worship at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley. Streaming online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 27. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. The annual Unitarian Universalist General Assembly meets June 23-27. The worship services from every day will be available on YouTube. Rev. Patty Willis will choose one for this Sunday service.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Join us for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks optional. Service also available on Facebook. We are a small and warm fellowship and you will be welcome. Our food pantry is open to the public 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. On June 27, Pastor Joseph Place will bring a message from Lamentations 3:22-33; “The Steadfast Love of the Lord.” www.mountainreformed.org.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship — Join us on Sunday, June 27, for our Grand Opening. Covenant31 will be leading worship. Barbecue, games and a water slide following the service. Everyone is welcome. 1519 W. Gurley St. Call 928-925-1785 for more information.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m. and Bilingual Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information: 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is now meeting with masks in our sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. We are taking reservations for now; call 928-772-6366 before Thursday to reserve your seat for each Sunday visit. Hope to see you there.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all for worship. Information and weekly Epistle online at slecp.org or call 928-778-4499. VBS coming in July, please register and volunteer to help. Food Pantry continues to serve; donations dropped off Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; Fridays open, 9 a.m. to noon for pickup. Helping Hands.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org — 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at today’s lessons. Deacon Dan’s Sunday message is: “Intrusions” based on Mark 5:21-43. Tuesdays, 4 p.m. “Life of Jesus” — Miracles class. Come, enjoy the love and learning in Christian Fellowship!

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person or online at 8:45/10:30. Coffee and donuts available before services. Pastor Matt continues our series on 1 Timothy, “What is the Church?” with “The Qualification of Deacons” (1 Timothy 3:8-13). Sunday School available for adults and children. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — Grand opening at the Gateway Mall! Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. for a burger bash and music by Scandalous Hands; 1 to 5 p.m. kids’ fun (games, bounce houses, snow cones, face painting). Sunday morning’s service, 10:10 a.m., followed by a free catered lunch from Goods From The Garden. www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, June 25, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Shabbat Services at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Traditional/Sanctuary; 9 a.m. Cafe’ Service/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m. Worship Service/Sanctuary. Please join us. Everyone is welcome. Shepherd’s Table/Dry Food Pantry Hours: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No qualifying needed.

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott now has live Sunday worship open to the public. Masks are worn and physical distancing is observed (reservations suggested: 928-445-4536). We are still streaming services each Sunday on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott) at 10 a.m.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850 — Join us for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on Sunday, June 27: “The Path of Excellence.” Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional. Live-streaming of the service is in Fellowship Hall. Services are also online at unityprescott.org.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.