Pavement improvements to take place on Drake Road June 28 to Aug. 19

Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on Drake Road north of Paulden from June 28 and through Aug. 19, 2021. (Courier stock photo)

Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on Drake Road north of Paulden from June 28 and through Aug. 19, 2021. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: June 22, 2021 7:52 p.m.

Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on Drake Road north of Paulden from June 28 and through Aug. 19, according to a news release from Yavapai County Public Works on Tuesday.

Road construction will consist of one mile of new asphalt constructed over existing dirt road, subgrade preparation, and placement of new aggregate base course material. Shoulder work with some minor drainage upgrades will also be completed.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction area.

Yavapai County Public Works advises motorists to follow all traffic control devices when travelling through the work zone. For additional information, please contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit yavapai.us/publicworks.

Information provided by Yavapai County Public Works.

