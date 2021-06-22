Obituary: Marcus John Mendoza
Marcus John Mendoza left this earth on June 9th, 2021 to sing with the Angels in Heaven. He was born on September 23, 1983 in Mesa, AZ. He moved to Chino Valley in August 1990 where he lived all through his school years and into adulthood.
He worked for Chino Heating and Cooling for several years before leaving to venture into something new, which prompted him to move to Prescott Valley where he lived until the time of his death.
Marcus was a huge Arizona Cardinals fan and loved all sports (both to watch and play). He was also a huge fan of Country music and always wished that he had pursued his dream of singing, further than karaoke. The only thing Marcus loved more than these was family and friends.
He made life lasting friends everywhere he went. He had a beautiful smile, a huge laugh and a sense of humor to beat all others.
Marcus is preceded in death by his father, Manuel C. Mendoza, of Chandler and survived by his mother, Johnna (Gaines) Vail of Prescott; his loving and devoted wife, Melissa (Yovish) Mendoza and her children, Stacy Yovish and Tim, Angela Yovish, Albert Silva and Angel Silva; also five beautiful grandchildren that he adored. He is also survived by siblings, Mark Leon and Melodie, Desiree (Mendoza) Walker and LJ, Jason Mendoza and Tracy, Adrienne (Mendoza) Rolison and Bill, Jake Vail and D’Ven, Michael Mendoza, Rhonda Mendoza and Urissa Boline and Andrew. He also had numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Chino Valley High School on Saturday June 26, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., 760 E Center St, Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Services by Joel Boyd.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Marcus’ guestbook and share a memory with the family.
