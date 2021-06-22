Obituary: Frances Lenorah Pehl
Frances Lenorah Pehl was born January 19th, 1938 in Corona, New Mexico. The Lord called her peacefully home on June 5th, 2021. Frances was married to Robert Pehl for 64 years. Robert went home to the Lord on January 13th, 2020.
She was a member of the Living Faith Church for many years. She enjoyed cooking, reading and painting ceramics.
Frances is survived by four children, Linda Edwards (Larry), Gloria Simpson (Jim), Ed Pehl (Marie) and Lorie Devlieger (James). She has 15 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
We love you, mom. We will see you and Dad later.
Information was provided by the family.
