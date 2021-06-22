OFFERS
Obituary: Dr. Cathy A. 'Dee Dee' Nevelle

Dr. Cathy A. ‘Dee Dee’ Nevelle. (Courtesy)

Dr. Cathy A. ‘Dee Dee’ Nevelle. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 22, 2021 8 p.m.

Dr. Cathy A. “Dee Dee” Nevelle, born May 4th 1951, passed away on Saturday, June 19th, 2021, comfortably at home with her family and fur babies. She is survived by her brother, L. Steve Nevelle (Diane) and sister, Retta “Twinkle” Hanks (Rick) and three nieces, their spouses and children.

Dee Dee’s accomplishments and contributions were NUMEROUS and affected many. She was dedicated to her career in Education as teacher, principal and adjunct professor. Most recently, her passion for animals led Dee Dee to volunteer as a Docent/Mentor at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary (Heritage Park Zoo) in Prescott, AZ. True to her nature, Dee Dee adopted the rescued eagle, Montana, at the zoo.

If you wish to commemorate Dee Dee’s legacy, please donate to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. Dee Dee leaves behind many friends and loved ones.

Information was provided by the family.

