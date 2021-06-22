Daytime lane closures expected on Highway 89 north of Paulden June 23
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89 north of Paulden from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, according to a news release.
Motorists should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while the following restrictions are in place:
• Highway 89 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel from an area near Drake Road (milepost 345) to north of Forest Service Road 930 (milepost 353)
• Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone.
• A 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
The closures are needed for maintenance crews to apply a slurry seal to sections of the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway, the news release stated.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
