ADEQ issues wildfire smoke forecast: impacts expected

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has activated two wildfire smoke forecasts for air quality in Yavapai County, stating smoke from the Backbone and Rafael fires may impact residents.

For more details, visit:

• #Backbone Fire: https://azdeq.gov/WildfireForecast?fire=backbonefire

Overview: The Backbone Fire is now at around 37,300 acres, increasing nearly 5,000 acres Monday. Westerly winds sent smoke eastward throughout the day. This caused light to moderate smoke impacts to Pine and Strawberry, and mostly light impacts in Payson and Show Low. Smoke has settled this morning causing heavier impacts in the Strawberry area.

• #Rafael Fire: https://azdeq.gov/WildfireForecast?fire=rafaelfire

Overview: Moderate to high smoke impacts possible in the Upper Verde Valley. Brief periods of high smoke impacts are also possible in Flagstaff.

The Rafael Fire grew by approximately 2,300 acres Monday, with a total acreage early Tuesday morning of just over 24,000. Smoke has once again drained into the Verde Valley, with moderate to high smoke impacts in the area. Smoke is expected to lift.

ADEQ provides wildfire smoke forecasts when Arizona wildfires have the potential for extended air quality impacts as determined in coordination with federal and state land managers.

When activated, online smoke forecasts will be available 24/7 and updated daily each morning to provide information about expected smoke impacts for the next 48 hours. ADEQ will provide smoke forecasts until data show significantly reduced risk of health impacts.

Early mornings are usually the worst time for wildfire smoke. As temperatures warm during the day, there are stronger winds which disperses smoke. As temperatures cool at night, winds generally calm down and smoke settles to the ground, flowing from higher elevations to lower elevations, much like water.

However, smoke can deviate from this typical pattern depending on weather conditions, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported.

If you can see less than 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults older than 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma, or other respiratory illness; they should minimize outdoor activity.

These people should reschedule outdoor recreational activities to a day with better air quality. It is okay for adults in good health to be out and about, but they should periodically check visibility and reduce strenuous outside activities, especially when fires are nearby.

TIPS

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers guidance on how to protect your health during a wildfire. Recommended actions include:

• Use common sense. If it looks smoky outside, it's probably not a good time to mow the lawn, go for a run, or let your children play outdoors.

• Pay attention to local air quality reports. Stay alert to smoke-related news coverage or health warnings.

• If you are advised to stay indoors, take steps to keep indoor air as clean as possible. When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves, and even candles! Don't vacuum, as this stirs up particles already inside your home. And don't smoke! That puts even more pollution in your lungs, and in the lungs of people around you.

• If you have asthma or other lung disease, make sure you follow your doctor's directions about taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen.

• Run your air conditioner if you have one. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. If you don't have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in extremely hot weather. In these cases, seek alternative shelter.

• If you have heart or lung disease, if you are an older adult, or if you have children, talk with your doctor about whether and when you should leave the area. When smoke is heavy for a prolonged period of time, fine particles can build up indoors, even though you may not be able to see them.

For more information on wildfire smoke and air quality, visit https://azdeq.gov/welcome-adeq.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.