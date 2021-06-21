Prescott VA to honor ‘PTSD Awareness Month’ on June 24
The Prescott VA will be honoring PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Month on Thursday, June 24, with a reception for veterans and families to raise awareness and support for those who might be experiencing symptoms of this mental health condition.
The VA’s PTSD clinical team and the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System staff want to thank all those who have entrusted them with their care. The education/resource-oriented event will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. behind the library building. All veteran attenders will be entered into drawings to win gifts from area businesses.
On June 29, the federal Department of Veteran Affairs through its “Be Connected” program will be offering a virtual PTSD summer from 9 a.m. to noon with general sessions and break-out sessions on such topics as the impact of trauma on intimacy, explaining the disorder to children, growth following trauma and more.
There is no cost for the program but space is limited, so reservations are required no later than June 22. For registration, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-annual-statewide-ptsd-summit-tickets-158173921457.
For more information, visit www.ptsd.va.gov.
