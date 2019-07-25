Coconino, Kaibab national forests set to close June 23, officials say

With wildfires causing grief for Arizona communities and firefighters across the state, officials with the Coconino and Kaibab national forests announced they’ll be closing for reasons of public safety, according to a news release Monday afternoon.

“Due to fire danger, dry conditions, and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are sparse, the entirety of Coconino National Forest will close for public safety,” a news release from the Coconino National Forest Services officials stated.

“A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of the Kaibab National Forest at any time,” a separate news release from Kaibab National Forest Service officials stated. “Those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties. In addition, work on thinning and other forest and watershed restoration projects will cease.

The closure for both goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Forest service personnel stated they will begin attempting to reach as many people as possible to start vacating campsites and informing individuals who are camping in the forest currently.

“Campers and visitors to the national forest should vacate their campsites before the closure begins, and the public should cancel any plans for visiting the Coconino National Forest for the next several weeks,” the news release stated.

Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue, the release stated. Also included in the closure of the Coconino National Forest is the halt of all forest thinning and watershed restoration projects.



“Violating closures and fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both,” a release stated.

For more information about the closure, contact the Flagstaff Ranger Station, 5075 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff, at 928-526-0866 or visit fs.usda.gov.

