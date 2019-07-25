OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coconino, Kaibab national forests set to close June 23, officials say

In this July 25, 2019, file photo, unburned trees stand amid smoldering stumps and logs in an area scorched by fire in the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff. Officials for the Coconino and Kaibab national forests have announced that they’ll be closing access to the forest beginning Wednesday, June 23, 2021, due to public safety and wildfire danger. The closures go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Forest service personnel have stated they’ll begin attempting to reach campers to vacate campsites and warn incoming individuals of the closures. (Felicia Fonseca/AP, file)

In this July 25, 2019, file photo, unburned trees stand amid smoldering stumps and logs in an area scorched by fire in the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff. Officials for the Coconino and Kaibab national forests have announced that they’ll be closing access to the forest beginning Wednesday, June 23, 2021, due to public safety and wildfire danger. The closures go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Forest service personnel have stated they’ll begin attempting to reach campers to vacate campsites and warn incoming individuals of the closures. (Felicia Fonseca/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: June 21, 2021 10:31 p.m.

With wildfires causing grief for Arizona communities and firefighters across the state, officials with the Coconino and Kaibab national forests announced they’ll be closing for reasons of public safety, according to a news release Monday afternoon.

“Due to fire danger, dry conditions, and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are sparse, the entirety of Coconino National Forest will close for public safety,” a news release from the Coconino National Forest Services officials stated.

“A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of the Kaibab National Forest at any time,” a separate news release from Kaibab National Forest Service officials stated. “Those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties. In addition, work on thinning and other forest and watershed restoration projects will cease.

The closure for both goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Due to the closure, the public is prohibited from entering any part of the Coconino National Forest at any time.

“Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties,” the news release stated.

Forest service personnel stated they will begin attempting to reach as many people as possible to start vacating campsites and informing individuals who are camping in the forest currently.

“Campers and visitors to the national forest should vacate their campsites before the closure begins, and the public should cancel any plans for visiting the Coconino National Forest for the next several weeks,” the news release stated.

Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue, the release stated. Also included in the closure of the Coconino National Forest is the halt of all forest thinning and watershed restoration projects.

“Violating closures and fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both,” a release stated.

For more information about the closure, contact the Flagstaff Ranger Station, 5075 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff, at 928-526-0866 or visit fs.usda.gov.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona forest lands start closing as fire danger looms
As wildfire danger looms, Arizona forest lands start closing
Fire danger forces closure of Kaibab
Fossil Creek, Bill Williams Mountain closed because of wildfire danger
Fire bans start today
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries