OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wiederaenders named editor of Courier, Prescott News Network

Tim Wiederaenders

Tim Wiederaenders

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 19, 2021 4:12 p.m.

Prescott News Network has named long-time journalist Tim Wiederaenders as its editor.

Wiederaenders takes over leadership of the newsroom, effective Saturday, June 19.

He succeeds Richard Haddad, acting editor since March 2020 after a pandemic-related reorganization. Haddad resigned to explore a new career after nearly 15 years as the director of news and internet operations with Western News&Info, the parent company of The Daily Courier.

The Prescott News Network publishes the Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review.

Wiederaenders, who began his career in 1986 in Colorado, has been with WNI since Jan. 1, 1991, as reporter and sports editor for the Lake Havasu City Herald. He also was editor of the Herald, and editor of the Kingman Daily Miner (1993-1996).

“Tim brings seasoned experience to the leadership of the newsroom,” said Kit Atwell, publisher of Prescott News Network and vice president of WNI. “He has earned this promotion through hard work and dedication. We will miss Richard, and I am happy to have Tim as our new editor.”

Wiederaenders came to Prescott in September 1996, and has held or done every job in the Courier newsroom over the years. Most recently he worked as the senior news editor.

“My goals include bringing our readers accurate and fair coverage, and also more in-depth coverage that informs and entertains,” he said, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic that greatly affected the Courier’s content.

“The virus was like an additional influencer in the newsroom,” Wiederaenders said. “It became part and parcel to everything we did or could do. We had to evolve with the changes and challenges.

“Moving forward, I want the community to read our coverage and view our photos and videos for those continued ‘aha’ moments or insight and news you can use.”

Wiederaenders said the Courier and Prescott News Network have “a rich legacy and a terrific staff. It is exciting to be editor and help take us forward at such a time of growth and innovation.”

Wiederaenders serves the community as a member of the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition. He was president of the Yavapai County Education Foundation (2008-2020), for which he is an emeritus board member and was honored this year with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

He likes to stay in contact with the readers and residents. Feel free to call him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or email twieds@prescottaz.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

4 editors leading combined newsroom
Courier converting its website to subscription-based access July 17
Bergner: Don’t hate on the Packers; and an exciting opportunity
Brian Bergner promoted to PNN news/sports editor
Courier editorial staff scores Western News&Info awards
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries