OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Storm sparks 8 fires on north end of Prescott National Forest

The Prescott National Forest and a variety of fire teams, including two hotshot crews, are fighting eight fires that resulted from lightning since Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Courtesy)

The Prescott National Forest and a variety of fire teams, including two hotshot crews, are fighting eight fires that resulted from lightning since Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 2:06 p.m.

Fire crews are dealing with eight fires across the north end of the Chino Valley Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest since Thursday, June 17.

They include the Rock Butte Fire, 120 acres; the Red Hat, 49 acres; Limestone, 33 acres; Silent, 26 acres; Rafael, 9 acres; Sandflat, 5 acres; Archibald, 3 acres; and the Hornet, 1 acre, according to Debbie Maneely of the Prescott National Forest.

Their percent of containment varies, and all were started from lightning in grass, brush and pinyon juniper, she stated Saturday afternoon.

“Fire managers’ main objective (Saturday) is determining access routes for the various fires. Yesterday, they were able to put retardant on several of the fires. All of the fires were started by the lightning storm that passed through on Thursday,” she said. “Due to the extreme drought conditions, all fires are being managed in a full suppression mode. Some of the fires are in remote locations and are being monitored via air until ground crews can gain access.”

The Silent and Rock Butte fires are just north of Paulden. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “ready status for the area north of Paulden. Under ‘ready’ conditions, residents are asked to stay informed through local media and public safety officials. (https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/).”

Red Hat and Limestone fires are a few miles to the northwest of Paulden. The Rafael Fire lies about 2 miles north of Perkinsville; the Sand Flat, Archibald and Hornet fires are 3 to 4 miles north of Perkinsville, the news release states.

Resources on the fires includes one air attack, one type-3 helicopter, three engines, two hotshot crews and one fire crew.

Weather does not appear to be helping, with hot and very dry conditions through Sunday with temperatures peaking in the afternoons around 100 and overnight to early morning temps in the 60s, the news release states. Relative humidity is expected to range from 10% to 30%, with winds out of the east at 5 mph, shifting in the afternoon to the west up to 20 mph. There is a zero-percent chance for precipitation to occur in the area.

There are no road or access closures at this time, Maneely said, adding that Stage II Fire Restrictions are in effect across the Prescott National Forest and all of Yavapai County.

For information on the Prescott National Forest, check the Prescott NF website and following PNF on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fire crews monitoring several small fires north of Paulden
SA Hill fire doubles in size
Cleator area fire doubles in size; no containment
Officials weigh letting Stubbs Fire burn northwest of Prescott
Update: Lightning-caused fire spreads to 20 acres
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries