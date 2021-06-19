Staying Connected: Become a tourist In your hometown, Prescott!

What's your favorite thing about Prescott? Is it a beautiful downtown, with amazing shops and restaurants? Maybe it’s a favorite park where you enjoy playing with your kids, hiking or walking your dog?

Or is it the people in your community — your neighbors, local leaders and business owners?

Your hometown will always be your home. This is the place you grew up, went to school, and made all your friends and memories. Or maybe you recently relocated to Prescott, like I have, and come to love and claim Prescott as my new hometown.

I would like to challenge readers to seek out opportunities to spend more time in your hometown and explore it with a renewed sense of excitement!

Time and time again I've watched visitors’ faces light up at the wealth of attractions to be found here, whether it's our area’s natural beauty, our four museums, the Heritage Park Zoo, or our local theaters, and our new splash pad. Here are some ideas to build your hometown itinerary:

TAKE A HISTORIC TOUR

Sure you can reel off the names of the iconic buildings in your hometown, but do you know their history? Do you understand how Prescott was founded and why?

Here at the Chamber of Commerce, we offer a free 90-minute walking tour, most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (call ahead to confirm). Tours start at 10 a.m. at the Visitor Information Center at the Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St.

Check out the Heritage Trail Tour as well which is self-guided. Maps are available at the Visitor Information Center at the Chamber.

GET A ROOM

Waking up in a hotel or bed-and-breakfast is a tried-and-true way to set the mood for exploring. You have so many choices, from downtown historic hotels, to quaint bed-and-breakfasts nestled in the pines with views that will take your breath away.

MAKE A DATE WITH PRESCOTT

We all have a place we’ve driven by that we always say, “I want to stop there some day!” Set a date, create the list and go out exploring.

Also, check out the upcoming events going on at prescott.org community calendar.

BE A TOURIST IN YOUR HOMETOWN

Add some fun trips to your usual routine. Check something out that you haven’t tried before like a new trail, a store or a restaurant you have wanted to visit. You'll be surprised how simple shifts in everyday strategies can widen your window for adventure.

Fall in love with Prescott all over again, take advantage of everything town has to offer, support the local businesses and just enjoy your hometown, Prescott!

We want to thank the Prescott News Network for the new partnership with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce along with this monthly column to keep engaged with the community.

Please remember to shop local and support our businesses as it helps create jobs and sustains our community! Your dollar matters!

Sheri L. Heiney is the president and CEO of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.