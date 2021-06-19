OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: The Grumpy Sicilian to open 2nd restaurant in Prescott Valley; Thrive Family Chiropractic plans move into vacant building on Iron Springs Road; Desert Financial Credit Union expanding into

The Grumpy Sicilian, a popular Italian eatery at 126 S. Montezuma St., recently announced plans to open a second restaurant at the former Streets of New York next to the Prescott Valley Fry’s, 3100 Glassford Hill Road. Owner/operator Sal Anzelmo, second from right, said he wants to open in Prescott Valley by early July. (Courtesy)

The Grumpy Sicilian, a popular Italian eatery at 126 S. Montezuma St., recently announced plans to open a second restaurant at the former Streets of New York next to the Prescott Valley Fry’s, 3100 Glassford Hill Road. Owner/operator Sal Anzelmo, second from right, said he wants to open in Prescott Valley by early July. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 19, 2021 4 p.m.

The Grumpy Sicilian to open 2nd restaurant in Prescott Valley

The Grumpy Sicilian, a popular Italian eatery at 126 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, recently announced plans to open a second restaurant at the former Streets of New York next door to the Prescott Valley Fry’s grocery store, 3100 Glassford Hill Road.

Owner/operator Sal Anzelmo said he wants to open in Prescott Valley by the first week of July but that he is still waiting on the completion of some permits.

In Prescott, Grumpy Sicilian bakes homemade 10- and 16-inch pizzas and offers appetizers, as well as other menu items and desserts.

For more information, call 928-277-0726 or email salspizzaprescott@gmail.com.

photo

Thrive Family Chiropractic/Courtesy

Thrive Family Chiropractic plans move into vacant building on Iron Springs Road

Thrive Family Chiropractic is planning to move into the vacant building at 1060 W. Miller Valley Road, west of Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.

Dr. Anita Scheer, who has advanced training in pediatric care, will operate the facility, which its Facebook page states “empower[s] families to understand, take control, and improve their health.”

For more information, call 928-460-5448 or email thriveaz.prescott@gmail.com.

Desert Financial Credit Union expanding into Quad Cities

photo

Desert Financial Credit Union/Courtesy

Desert Financial Credit Union, which operates 53 branches in Arizona but only one north of Phoenix in Payson, will soon be expanding to the Quad Cities when it opens a branch inside the Prescott Valley Fry’s grocery store.

Diane Meehl, public relations program manager for Desert Financial, said a branch manager for the Prescott Valley branch has been hired, although she did not give a specific opening date.

For more information, visit desertfinancial.com or call 602-433-7000.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal/public-notice advertisements, email sswabb@prescottaz.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

New York Italian cuisine is closer than you think
Need2Know: Chambers of commerce, radio stations raise $16,010 for food banks; Hobby Lobby reopens; Grumpy Sicilian opens on Whiskey Row; renovations for BoSa Donuts progressing in Prescott
Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
Need2Know: Native Grill & Wings opening; new Mexican restaurant coming; new veterinarian practice being built; Foothills Bank working toward opening new branch
Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries