Need2Know: The Grumpy Sicilian to open 2nd restaurant in Prescott Valley; Thrive Family Chiropractic plans move into vacant building on Iron Springs Road; Desert Financial Credit Union expanding into

The Grumpy Sicilian to open 2nd restaurant in Prescott Valley

The Grumpy Sicilian, a popular Italian eatery at 126 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, recently announced plans to open a second restaurant at the former Streets of New York next door to the Prescott Valley Fry’s grocery store, 3100 Glassford Hill Road.

Owner/operator Sal Anzelmo said he wants to open in Prescott Valley by the first week of July but that he is still waiting on the completion of some permits.

In Prescott, Grumpy Sicilian bakes homemade 10- and 16-inch pizzas and offers appetizers, as well as other menu items and desserts.

For more information, call 928-277-0726 or email salspizzaprescott@gmail.com.

Thrive Family Chiropractic plans move into vacant building on Iron Springs Road

Thrive Family Chiropractic is planning to move into the vacant building at 1060 W. Miller Valley Road, west of Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.

Dr. Anita Scheer, who has advanced training in pediatric care, will operate the facility, which its Facebook page states “empower[s] families to understand, take control, and improve their health.”

For more information, call 928-460-5448 or email thriveaz.prescott@gmail.com.

Desert Financial Credit Union expanding into Quad Cities

Desert Financial Credit Union, which operates 53 branches in Arizona but only one north of Phoenix in Payson, will soon be expanding to the Quad Cities when it opens a branch inside the Prescott Valley Fry’s grocery store.

Diane Meehl, public relations program manager for Desert Financial, said a branch manager for the Prescott Valley branch has been hired, although she did not give a specific opening date.

For more information, visit desertfinancial.com or call 602-433-7000.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal/public-notice advertisements, email sswabb@prescottaz.com.