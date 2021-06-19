ADOT: Lane restrictions expected on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, Prescott June 20-24

Motorists who travel often on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley and Prescott should expect overnight lane restrictions each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Sunday, June 20.

The restrictions are expected to continue through the morning of Thursday, June 24, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The following restrictions will be in place while crews complete vegetation removal and shoulder repair work:

North- and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from Sundog Ranch Road (milepost 290) to Sunrise Boulevard (milepost 292).

ADOT advises drivers to proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.