OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
Sheriff’s Office orders 2 nearby households to evacuate

Planes drop fire retardant on the Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (David Stoltzmann/Courtesy)

Planes drop fire retardant on the Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (David Stoltzmann/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 17, 2021 4:29 p.m.

Prescott National Forest resources are on the scene of the Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley, which started early Thursday afternoon, June 17, and has grown to about 20 acres, according to Debbie Maneely of the Prescott National Forest.

The fire is burning on wildland off Perkinsville Road and west of the Garchen Buddhist Institute, which is east of Chino Valley and north of Prescott Valley. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Maneely said she received word that the fire was showing “minimal activity” and “some occasional torching of junipers.”

Crews were en route to make access to the fire to start putting lines to it. In the meantime, aircraft tankers were dropping retardant on the blaze to slow its spread, she said.

According to a notice on the Town of Chino Valley’s Facebook page, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) ordered two nearby households to evacuate. As a precaution, officials have also requested the Chino Valley High School gym to be available as an evacuation site.

Assistant Principal Marty Campitelli said the gym is ready to go if needed but he added that officials are giving the notion that it probably won’t be necessary. The Town of Chino Valley’s notice also stated the fire had been “isolated” as of about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

photo

Smoke is visible, east of Chino Valley, from the Wildcat Fire, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (David Stoltzmann/Courtesy)

Follow Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries