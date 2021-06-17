OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 17
Update: Power restored to Williamson Valley area
More than 1,500 were without electricity

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 17, 2021 5 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:19 PM

UPDATE, 6:18 p.m.:

APS has restored power to the affected area, as of 6:12 p.m.

ORIGINAL POST:

An estimated 1,513 Arizona Public Service customers are without power in the Williamson Valley area northwest of Prescott, as a result of a rain storm that went through the area at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

APS reported that the estimated restoration time is today, June 17, at about 8:41 p.m., according to its website.

The cause, APS stated, is service interruption to a major power line.

"Initial reports indicate that this outage has been caused by an unknown interference to a major power line. Field personnel have been dispatched to determine the cause of the outage," APS stated.

The boundary of the outage is from Sarah Drive to Challahan Road and Secret Springs Trail to Cowboy Trail.

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for updates as details are made available.

