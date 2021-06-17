Update: Power restored to Williamson Valley area
More than 1,500 were without electricity
Updated as of Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:19 PM
UPDATE, 6:18 p.m.:
APS has restored power to the affected area, as of 6:12 p.m.
ORIGINAL POST:
An estimated 1,513 Arizona Public Service customers are without power in the Williamson Valley area northwest of Prescott, as a result of a rain storm that went through the area at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
APS reported that the estimated restoration time is today, June 17, at about 8:41 p.m., according to its website.
The cause, APS stated, is service interruption to a major power line.
"Initial reports indicate that this outage has been caused by an unknown interference to a major power line. Field personnel have been dispatched to determine the cause of the outage," APS stated.
The boundary of the outage is from Sarah Drive to Challahan Road and Secret Springs Trail to Cowboy Trail.
Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for updates as details are made available.
- Game-trail cameras outlawed by Arizona Game and Fish Commission
- Need2Know: Disabled American Veterans ‘Trift’ Store to open 2nd location; Cinnabon-Jamba Juice location to open in Prescott; Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to open by June 30 in Prescott Valley
- Explosion may have caused garage fire in Prescott
- Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser may sign ‘settlement agreement’ with town, retire
- Obituary: Carl William Sweet
- Obituary: Mackenzie Rain Long McNeil
- Airport ranked 25th busiest in the nation in 2020
- Firefighters battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County, some evacuations ordered
- Obituary: Lynn Irwin Raskin
- Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Highway 89A
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- 11-year-old facing felony arson charges in Yavapai County golf course fire
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: