Obituary: Madelon Dawn Knight

Fond Remembrances of Madelon Dawn Knight, Born - January 25, 1930, Died - June 32, 2021

Dawn Cooper was born to Ruth and Morris Cooper in Gilbert, Arizona on January 25th of 1930. Her older sister, Cleora, welcomed her to the family and she was the cherished little sister and youngest of the two siblings. Dawn grew up on the ranch in Gilbert surrounded by cotton and alfalfa fields and learned to: swim in the canals, ride horses, milk cows, drive at age 7, and play clarinet and piano. She was a very talented pianist and was asked to be the accompanist for high school and college choirs. Dawn had a beautiful soprano voice and enjoyed singing during worship services at the church of Christ every Sunday, where she was a longtime member.

Her family traveled to cooler climates when she was in her pre-teen and teenage years to help Ruth’s severe arthritis. The family spent summertime and a school year at Prescott High School where she met Bob Knight, an upper-classman and football player who was in choir class too. Dawn also attended, was a cheerleader for, and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1948. She then decided to attend the University of Arizona in Tucson and major in Chemistry with a minor in Music. She rushed and joined the Tri-Delta sorority and recorded several LP records with her sorority sisters. After WWII ended, Bob decided to attend U of A on the GI Bill, to study Agriculture and play football. Dawn and Bob met again, fell in love and were married in Gilbert, Arizona, on June 17, 1950.

They decided to move to Flagstaff where Bob began working for APS and Dawn completed her college at Northern Arizona University. She switched her major to Education and student taught high school Chemistry. After traveling with the APS construction crew and living in Holbrook and Winslow, they settled in Prescott and Dawn began teaching 6th grade at Lincoln School.

Their own children began to arrive and the lucky couple had four: David, Douglas, Ruth E, and Robin. Dawn stayed home to raise the kids and when Robin was in pre-school she went back to teaching 6th grade at Miller Valley School. She taught 5th and 6th grades there for 20 years, earned her Master’s degree at NAU in 1968, and served as the president of PEA (Prescott Education Association) for several years. She was able to retire early in 1982 and had nine wonderful years of travel adventures with Bob until he passed in 1991. He knew how strong she was and was certain she would be fine continuing on without him.

Dawn was always volunteering for good causes. She was involved with the ADK education sorority, PTA, Yavapai County Democrats, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the Pioneer Home, along with always being there to help with the grand kids. She traveled to Hawaii, Texas, Nevada, California, Nebraska, and Alaska to lend a hand when needed. Dawn was very involved in politics and ran for state senate on the Democratic ticket. She was honored with a life-time achievement award from the Democratic Women’s club which she helped establish in Yavapai County. She and her Mustang convertible were Democratic fixtures in the Frontier Days- 4th of July parade for many years.

Dawn peacefully left this world on June 3rd, 2021 to join, Bob, her parents; sister, Cleora; grandson, Nicklaus and cousin, Jerry Emmett. She is survived by David Knight (Debra, Sam/Nina, Hannah, and great-grandson, Noah), Douglas Knight (Stacie, Sean and Landon), Ruth E (Alan Sorum and Elise/Tyler Sorum-Birk), and Robin Knight. Dawn’s last days were spent under Robin’s loving care which was facilitated by Marley House Maggie’s Hospice staff who are greatly appreciated.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m., hosted by the Prescott Church of Christ, 1495 E. Rosser St (corner of Rosser and Hwy 89). Reception following at 1:00 p.m. at the Prescottonian Best Western - Event room, 1317 W. Gurley St. in Prescott.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Dawn Knight - ADK memorial scholarship, c/o Jeri Hamilton, 3401 N. Mountain View, Prescott Valley 86314 Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Dawn’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.