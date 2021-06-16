Obituary: Leslie Marguerite Oliveria
Leslie Marguerite Oliveria, born October 7, 1948 in San Jose, California, was reunited with her Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Leslie loved life and took every opportunity to meet people, plan adventures, and embrace learning.
After graduating college with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, she spent seven years as a Navy Nurse in California and Guam, going through Office Candidate School in Newport, RI. After leaving the Navy, she worked in diverse medical environments, settling in New Orleans, where she fell in love with the people and the culture.
Her career in nursing spanned 40 years and her love of travel and adventure took her around the world. Right up to the end, Leslie anticipated the trips she still wanted to plan: Alaska, Pennsylvania, and Israel. Her greatest joys were Biblical studies, long-distance biking, nursing research, docent presentations, and time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Oliveria and leaves behind her sisters, Phyllis Carr and Alison Himes; her brother, David Oliveria, and their spouses, Steve Carr, Terry Himes, and Kc Oliveria, along with nieces and nephews, Michelle Northern, Ben Kimball, Tad Oliveria, and Chelsey Smolen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either American Cancer Society, ASPCA, or New Orleans Museum of Art.
Information was provided by the family.
- Game-trail cameras outlawed by Arizona Game and Fish Commission
- Need2Know: Disabled American Veterans ‘Trift’ Store to open 2nd location; Cinnabon-Jamba Juice location to open in Prescott; Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to open by June 30 in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Mackenzie Rain Long McNeil
- Obituary: Carl William Sweet
- Explosion may have caused garage fire in Prescott
- Airport ranked 25th busiest in the nation in 2020
- Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser may sign ‘settlement agreement’ with town, retire
- Prescott-area agencies enact Stage II fire restrictions beginning June 11
- ‘Shash,’ cherished black bear at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott, dies
- Firefighters battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County, some evacuations ordered
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- Prescott Valley police chief gets 2-day suspension for use of profanity, name calling, other discourteous and disrespectful conduct
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: