Wed, June 16
Obituary: Leslie Marguerite Oliveria

Leslie Marguerite Oliveria. (Courtesy)

Leslie Marguerite Oliveria. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 16, 2021 7:59 p.m.

Leslie Marguerite Oliveria, born October 7, 1948 in San Jose, California, was reunited with her Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Leslie loved life and took every opportunity to meet people, plan adventures, and embrace learning.

After graduating college with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, she spent seven years as a Navy Nurse in California and Guam, going through Office Candidate School in Newport, RI. After leaving the Navy, she worked in diverse medical environments, settling in New Orleans, where she fell in love with the people and the culture.

Her career in nursing spanned 40 years and her love of travel and adventure took her around the world. Right up to the end, Leslie anticipated the trips she still wanted to plan: Alaska, Pennsylvania, and Israel. Her greatest joys were Biblical studies, long-distance biking, nursing research, docent presentations, and time with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Oliveria and leaves behind her sisters, Phyllis Carr and Alison Himes; her brother, David Oliveria, and their spouses, Steve Carr, Terry Himes, and Kc Oliveria, along with nieces and nephews, Michelle Northern, Ben Kimball, Tad Oliveria, and Chelsey Smolen.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either American Cancer Society, ASPCA, or New Orleans Museum of Art.

Information was provided by the family.

