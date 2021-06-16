Obituary: Karen Anne Deming
Karen Anne Deming, 60 years of age, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, from her battle with cancer, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Karen was born March 7, 1961 in Reno, Nevada. She was the middle child of three children of Carol and Jim Stonesipher.
She was survived by her mother, Carol Stonesipher; husband, Greg; children, Trae Deming and Schuyler Deming and sister-in-law, Karen Bowden.
Karen was a loving, caring person, mother, spouse and friend. She loved reading and helping others. She was a long-time donor to the Shriners Hospital for children. She loved to cook, camp and be outdoors. She had a loving and giving heart and was always willing to step in and help out wherever she was needed. There will be no services other than a private family memorial Celebration of Life. Karen will be truly missed by family, friends and co-workers. She will remain in our hearts and memories until we meet again.
Information was provided by the family.
