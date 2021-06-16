Church News: June 17, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse presents its June speaker, Matthew Triggs, who has a strong evangelistic gift and ministers in the gifts of the Holy Spirit with supernatural healings/miracles following. Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley, Prescott.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 or Livestream: www.abcprescott.com — Happy Father’s Day! A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message is “The Calling and Blessings of Being a Dad.” Special honor and gifts for dads.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Observing Shabbat Chukat Saturday, June 19. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses cleansing from impurities, communal mourning, conflict avoidance. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Want Shabbat services? Call to arrange/details: Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate if possible! Be safe!

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10:10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. Also on line: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 736 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person Sunday, June 20, at 10 a.m. Live streaming begins at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2. Pastor Bob’s message, “Calming of the Storm,” with scripture reading Mark 4:35-41. Happy Father’s Day!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. If vaccinated no masking or social distancing required. Plan to worship with us second and fourth Friday of each month; a free take out lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Be enlightened and encouraged with great expository preaching. Wednesday activities include youth group at 6 p.m. and adult Bible study at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and online at FirmFoundationPV.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is now gathering for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Child care and Sunday school available. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are no longer required but optional. Recorded worship services are at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555.

Join us at 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for in-person worship at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley. Streaming online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 20. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Father’s Day,” Rev. Patty Willis tells how a man with a vision changed the life of John Murphy, one of the fathers of Universalism.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Join us for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks optional. Service also available on Facebook. We are a small and warm fellowship and you will be welcome. Our food pantry is open to the public 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship — Join us on Sunday, June 27, for our Grand Opening. Covenant31 will be leading worship. Barbecue, games and a water slide following the service. Everyone is welcome. 1519 W. Gurley St. Call 928-925-1785 for more information.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

“Celebrating Our Fathers” — All are welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) at 11 a.m. June 20. Did your father have a strong impact on your life? What shared experiences will you always remember? What was it that your dad always said? Join us to commemorate fatherhood. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m. and Bilingual Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information: 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is now meeting with masks in our sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. We are taking reservations for now; call 928-772-6366 before Thursday to reserve your seat for each Sunday visit. Hope to see you there.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Prescott, welcomes all for worship; information at slecp.org. “Jr. Church Mouse” invites kids to VBS in person on July 30-31. Volunteers needed! Food Pantry donations Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; pickup Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. “It is a good thing to give thanks to the Lord.”

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org — 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” study, 4 p.m. Tuesdays “Life of Jesus – Miracles.” Deacon Dan Giblin is the Worship Leader while Pastor Mike is recovering. Deacon Dan’s Sunday message: “Admiral Jesus and the Ship of Faith.”

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, 928-778-9122 — Happy Father’s Day, June 20th. Join us for Sunday Worship at 9:30 a.m. with an adult Bible study at 11. And Tuesday at 10 a.m. an adult Bible study, and Friday at 9:30 a.m. a women’s Bible study.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person/online at 8:45/10:30. Our 1 Timothy series, “What is the Church?” continues this week with Pastor Matt teaching 1 Timothy 3:1-7: “The Qualification of Elders.” Sunday School available for children and adults. Women’s Ministry gathers Saturday 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — To lead people to become fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ. That’s our mission at SP. Join us in this journey, make some great friends, and reach out with God’s love to others. Saturday at 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10:10 a.m. Kids church every Sunday. Visit www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, June 18, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Shabbat Services at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive in Prescott Valley — Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Traditional/Sanctuary; 9 a.m. Cafe’ Service/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m. Worship Service/Sanctuary. Please join us. Everyone is welcome. Shepherd’s Table/Dry Food Pantry Hours: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No qualifying needed.

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott now has live Sunday worship open to the public. Masks are worn and physical distancing is observed (reservations suggested: 928-445-4536). We are still streaming services each Sunday on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott) at 10 a.m.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850 — Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on June 20 is “I Don’t Know.” Masks optional in the Sanctuary, with socially distanced seating. Live-streaming of the service is in Fellowship Hall. Services also online at unityprescott.org.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.