FTC offers tips to avoid summer scams
Summer is right around the corner. With things reopening, kids getting out of school, and days lasting longer, this summer promises, we hope, some much-needed relaxation, adventure, and a chance to reconnect with family and friends.
This week the Federal Trade Commission launched a summer campaign called #ScamFreeSummer to share some thoughts on ways to make your summer season as enjoyable and safe as possible. Unfortunately, scammers love summer, too, and they’re not taking any time off. So we want you to pack your sunscreen, but leave the SPFs (scams, phonies, and frauds) behind.
And if you’ve spotted a scam this summer, we hope you’ll share it with your family and friends so they can protect themselves, too. We know that people who know about scams are more likely to be able to avoid them.
As you think about what your summer holds, here are some things to keep in mind.
• Never pay for “prize” vacations. No legitimate company will ask you to pay for a prize.
• Use a credit card, if possible, for your travel spending. This gives you more protection than paying by cash or debit card — and it may be easier to dispute unauthorized charges.
• Subscribe to Consumer Alerts at consumer.ftc.gov to keep up to date on the latest scams. Then pass them on. Sharing what you know will help protect someone you care about. Report scams at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
